Bigg Boss OTT: Kamya Punjabi says Raqesh Bapat is not the right man for Shamita Shetty, here's why

Actor Kamya Punjabi has once again spoken about Bigg Boss OTT contestant Shamita Shetty. Taking to Twitter, Kamya, who was part of Bigg Boss 13, wrote why Shamita and Raqesh Bapat are not right for each other.

Taking a jibe at Shamita, Kamya said that Raqesh is not someone who can ‘dance’ to her tune. “You are right #shamita Raqesh is not the man for you. You want someone who can dance on your beats… Raqesh is definitely not the one! And yes he is not confused in fact he seems to be more clear now,” she wrote.

Shamita and actor Raqesh Bapat have grown close inside the Bigg Boss house, often sharing kisses and romantic glances at each other. However, the two have recently had some big fights and Shamita even spoke about why she is still unsure about taking things farther with him.

U are right #shamita @RaQesh19 is not the man for u, u want someone who can dance on ur beats.. Raqesh is definitely not the one! N yes he is not confused infact he seems to be more clear now. #BiggBossOTT @VootSelect — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) September 10, 2021

When Neha asked Shamita if she likes Raqesh, she said, "It's so obvious that we do, right? He's lovely but he seems very confused sometimes which is a little disturbing to me because I'm not confused. When I've taken a decision, I stand by it," she said.

However, they later had a big fight about her saving him from eliminations by tearing up her mother's letter and another, in which she got angry at Raqesh about his ego issues.

Shamita was taking part in a task when she tripped and fell. She got upset at Raqesh for not caring about her. "I am f***** hurt and the first thing you have to tell me is 'This is what I was trying to say'. At least ask if I am OK. What is wrong with you?'"

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's bond seems to be breaking, their latest fight might be the biggest

Raqesh asked Shamita, "What wrong am I doing yaar?" to which she replied, "You are doing nothing wrong, I am the one who's wrong. I am f****** physically hurt." Raqesh screamed, "You are always hurt. Nobody else is hurt right?"

Shamita said, "Fine you are right" and he said, "Don’t argue when I am right." She fired back, "You know what, you need to stop. Shove that ego up you a**."