OTT releases this week: Bigg Boss OTT, Bad Cop, The Bear, Kota Factory and more

OTT releases this week: Anil Kapoor is hosting the third season of Bigg Boss OTT. Then there's Jeremy Allen White's The Bear which might be more down your alley. From hit shows returning for new seasons to fresh releases, take a look at what's on offer this week. (Also Read: Bridgerton Season 3 introduces Lady Vikaspuri; leaves Twitter in splits at the West Delhi reference) OTT releases this week: Stills from Trigger Warning, The Bear and Bad Cop.

Aranmanai 4 (Disney+ Hotstar)

The fourth instalment of Sundar C’s Tamil horror franchise Aranmanai will be released on June 21. The film tells the story of a middle-aged man who is willing to go to any length to uncover the truth behind his sister’s mysterious death. Sundar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna and Yogi Babu star in the film.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 (Jio Cinema)

The third season of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of Bigg Boss on TV, will see Anil Kapoor take over the hosting duties from Salman Khan. Several celebrities, influencers and TV personalities are expected to compete for the top prize in the show that streams from June 21.

Bad Cop (Disney+ Hotstar)

Bad Cop, which streams from June 21, focuses on a morally ambiguous police officer called Karan. He finds himself in a deadly situation when a villain called Kabze challenges him in more ways than one. Karan soon finds his life turning miserable both personally and professionally with the arrival of a doppelganger. Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah, Harleen Sethi and Anupam K Sinha headline the show.

Kota Factory Season 3 (Netflix)

The third season of TVF’s Kota Factory streams from June 20. It continues to show the journey of Vaibhav and his friends as they prepare for the IIT entrance exam in Kota, Rajasthan. Vaibhav’s anxiety is driven up due to his performance in mock tests, while Jeetu Bhaiya faces personal and professional setbacks. Mayur More and Jitendra Kumar reprise their roles.

The Bear Season 3 (Disney+ Hotstar)

The Bear returns with a new season on June 21 that focuses on Carmy, who strives to transform his sandwich shop into a top-tier dining establishment. He and his crew face the highs and lows of the restaurant industry while striving for a Michelin star. This season will also focus on Carmy’s personal life, with Jeremy Allen White reprising his role.

Trigger Warning (Netflix)

Jessica Alba plays a Special Forces commando called Parker in this action thriller that streams from June 21. Forced to return to her hometown and take responsibility for a bar after her father’s sudden death, she finds herself facing off a violent gang terrorising the town and uncovering a conspiracy. Directed by Mouly Surya, Trigger Warning also sees Anthony Michael Hall, Mark Webber and Jake Weary​ in pivotal roles.