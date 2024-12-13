Panchayat actor Aasif Khan marries Zeba, show's fans ask if he's going to demand 'chakke wali kursi'

Actor Aasif Khan shared pictures as he tied the knot with his bride, Zeba. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Aasif posted candid photos from the traditional ceremony. (Also Read | Panchayat’s Aasif Khan was denied entry at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's wedding as he was a waiter) Panchayat actor Aasif Khan shared photos with Zeba.

Aasif marries Zeba

In the first photo, Aasif extended his hands as a shy Zeba smiled. The duo hugged each other in the next photo. Aasif kissed Zeba on the forehead in another picture. The last photo showed Aasif holding Zeba as their guests stood around them. Aasif simply captioned the post, "Qubool Hai (I do) (red heart emoji). 10.12.24 - (infinity symbol emoji)."

Celebs, fans congratulate him

Reacting to the post, Mouni Roy said, "Heartiest congratulations to you both. So sad I missed it." Nuupur Sannon wrote, “Areyyy! Congratulations.”

Fans talk about his ‘chakke ki kursi’

A fan said, "Chakka wali kursi (what about the chair with wheels)?" "Bas naraz mat hona apni shadi mein (Just don't get angry at your wedding)," commented an Instagram user. “Congratulatuons, Phulera's Best son-in-law,” read a comment.” A person said, “Finally, the chair will go home.” “Chakke ki kursi demand karrahe ho (Are you demanding a chair with wheels)," asked another fan.

About Aasif, Panchayat

Aasif played Ganesh, husband of Raveena, in seasons one and three of the web series Panchayat. He plays the role of a groom at a wedding taking place at Phulera and demands a rotating chair that belongs to Sachiv (Jitendra's character) as special treatment. He even threatens to call off the marriage, forcing the villagers to convince Sachiv to give away his chair as a gift.

The comedy-drama is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. The show features Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik and Sunita Rajwar, among others. It is based on an engineering graduate who joins as a panchayat secretary in Uttar Pradesh's Phulera village.

Aasif is also known for playing Babar in Mirzapur. He made his Bollywood film debut with India's Most Wanted (2019). He also starred in Humorously Yours (2019), Jamtara and Paatal Lok (2020), and Click and Pagglait (2021). Fans also saw him in Ghar Set Hai, The Great Indian Family, Dehati Ladke, and Kakuda.