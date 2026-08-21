Parul Gulati says her eviction in The Traitors Season 2 was unfair: ‘Nobody was ready to believe I was proven innocent’

Parul Gulati left many viewers shocked when she was the one who was evicted from the circle of shaq in the fifth episode. She was an ‘innocent’ in the game, evident because she had played a big part in taking out Harman Singha in the last circle of shaq, who had turned out to be a traitor. So how could she be a ‘traitor’? In an exclusive chat with HT, where she was also joined by Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu, Parul opened up about her eviction from the Karan Johar-hosted reality show.

Parul opens up about her eviction

Parul Gulati had predicted out Krystle D'Souza as a traitor.

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During the chat, when I ask Parul about her eviction, she says, “I did feel it was unfair at the circle of shaq because nobody was ready to believe that I was very much a proven innocent! Why would I lead anyone's eviction a day prior… who was a traitor? Then when I got out, I was of the opinion that I won't change a thing about me and I would still play like that. I need to learn timing but I don't want to learn silence. So I would have still played like that, I still feel it is fine since it is just a game. The traitors had to remove people who they felt would remove them instead.”

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{{^usCountry}} “As a game I had a lot of fun. Now when I look back at retrospect,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As a game I had a lot of fun. Now when I look back at retrospect,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Kullu agreed to Parul's response and said, “Of course, I will still say that Parul, Abhishek Malhan and Ranveer Brar were the only three who were using their brains in the game. And as a traitor, when there is an option to take them out then why not? The game would be stirred because of them. These three which had some strategy and gameplan, and the rest were only making it about how they would take out anyone whom they don't like. When the tie happened, I had the chance to take out the strongest innocent and I utilised that!”

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The traitors in this season are Kullu, Krystle and Shahneel Gill. With Kullu evicted in the next episode, only two traitors remain. New episodes of the show drop every Thursday on Amazon Prime Video.