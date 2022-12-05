Pitchers season 2 teaser: Abhishek Banerjee joins Naveen Kasturia, fans wonder where is Jitendra Kumar. Watch

Abhishek Banerjee has joined Naveen Kasturia for the second season of the popular web series Pitchers which was announced on Monday. Arunabh Kumar and his team at The Viral Fever are back with the second season of Pitchers, seven years after the first one was released on Youtube in 2015. The new season is being made as a ZEE5 original and will premiere on the digital platform on Christmas. (Also read: I always give a part of my soul to the characters I play, says Naveen Kasturia)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The promo opens with ‘Tu beer hai (You are beer)’ scene from the first season and moves on to Abhishek telling Naveen that the concept of beer is an old one and he must move on to a new idea. The video is cut short before Abhishek defines the new idea, leaving fans wondering.

While most fans are happy that the second season for the show is all set to land soon, many are also wondering why Jitendra Kumar was not seen in the promo. One of them wrote, “No Jeetu no Pitchers." Another one commented, “Ok. Why is Jeetu not tagged in the post? Don't tell me the cast was changed.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Creator of the show Arunabh said in a press statement, "We are looking forward to season 2, which is yet another collaboration with ZEE5. This is perhaps one of the most awaited shows in India and I am grateful to the fans for their constant love for Pitchers since it released. We have tried to tell this story of aspiring Indians in these changing times, and we cannot wait for everyone to watch it."

Show director Vaibhav Bundhoo also said, “Season 2 of Pitchers is going to be a level up not just in terms of story but also visually. The characters have evolved and so has the world of start-ups which they have to navigate. This show has always been about offering something new to the audience and we hope to live up to the love of the fans”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since his appearance in the first season of the show, Naveen has featured in popular shows including Aspirants and Kota Factory. Most recently, he was seen in Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2 which premiered on Prime Video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON