I always give a part of my soul to the characters I play: Naveen Kasturia

Actor Naveen Kasturia is happy that his last series Aspirants topped the IMDB Top 10 Indian OTT list for 2021 and he managed to entertain people in such tough times.

“It’s a great feeling when your work is acknowledged and ranked high. The entire team has worked really hard for it. I always give a part of my soul to the characters I portray because I am in this industry to relive my passion for acting. Money is secondary for me! What matters most is getting to do diverse characters in my career,” says Bose: Dead/Alive and Pitchers actor.

Kasturia believes in awards but also feels that not all are sincerely presented. “Awards are rewards for one’s hard work. It’s an acknowledgement that we all want in the course of our career. But sadly, today many of them have transformed into PR stunt. But then, there are those authentic ones that we all actors crave for. Those awards and mention are more than welcomed and awaited.”

A robotics engineer by profession, Kasturia always wanted to be a filmmaker and that’s what got him to Mumbai. “Direction was on my mind and that was the reason I assisted some of the best makers in the business. However, I cannot deny how much I enjoy acting as well. For now, all my focus is on my acting career. Let’s see what future beholds,” says Kasturia who had his long-awaited film Waha Zindagi released on OTT last month.

Sharing what all is keeping the actor busy nowadays, Kasturia adds, “After the huge success of my last OTT outing and I am hopeful that its second season will be on floors soon. I am currently shooting for Breathe-3 followed by Pitchers-2. For now, these two projects are keeping me busy. I prefer taking up quality scripts and roles instead of anything coming my way. So, that’s the reason I like to go slow.”