PM Narendra Modi meets Panchayat stars, shares reel with theme song of the series. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to be a big fan of the Amazon Prime Video show Panchayat like the rest of us! Modi was all smiles as he met the stars of Panchayat at the Republic Summit on Tuesday. He shook hands with actors Durgesh Kumar (known for playing Bhushan) and Ashok Pathak (known for playing Binod). (Also read: Panchayat season 4 delivers the biggest opening ever for the series, Amazon Prime Video announces season 5)

PM Modi meets Panchayat stars

Prime Minister Modi with the cast of Panchayat.

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PM Modi shared a reel on Instagram which saw him interacting with the stars of Panchayat. Also present were Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela. Modi went ahead and shook hands with the stars of Panchayat, with both Durgesh and Ashok smiling at the kind gesture. What was more wholesome was that PM Modi chose the theme song of the hit show as the music of the reel, which has remained a viral sensation ever since its release. “A few moments with Binod,” read the caption of the playful reel. Take a look:

How fans reacted

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{{^usCountry}} Ashok Pathak commented on the reel and wrote in Hindi, “Grateful for the love and blessings.” Fans reacted to the sweet interaction and added to the comments. One comment read, “Loving this unexpected meet cute of the year,” read a comment from The Viral Fever. “Most unexpected Collab of this year,” agreed another user. “Ab hoga Phulera ka vikas (Now Phulera will see development),” quipped a second user, alluding to the show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ashok Pathak commented on the reel and wrote in Hindi, “Grateful for the love and blessings.” Fans reacted to the sweet interaction and added to the comments. One comment read, “Loving this unexpected meet cute of the year,” read a comment from The Viral Fever. “Most unexpected Collab of this year,” agreed another user. “Ab hoga Phulera ka vikas (Now Phulera will see development),” quipped a second user, alluding to the show. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bhushan (often nicknamed "Banrakas") and Binod are the breakout characters from the hit Prime Video comedy-drama series Panchayat. Though they started as supporting antagonists in the village of Phulera, their comedic timing and distinct personalities have made them fan favorites. About Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak's career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhushan (often nicknamed "Banrakas") and Binod are the breakout characters from the hit Prime Video comedy-drama series Panchayat. Though they started as supporting antagonists in the village of Phulera, their comedic timing and distinct personalities have made them fan favorites. About Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak's career {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD), Durgesh found his breakthrough with Imtiaz Ali's Highway in 2014. He has since appeared in films such as Sultan, Sanju, Dhadak, and Bhakshak. He began as a supporting character in Panchayat before graduating to the main cast by season 3. Meanwhile, Ashok has appeared in several Bollywood films including Bittoo Boss (2012), Shanghai (2012), 102 Not Out (2018), and A Death in the Gunj (2016). Panchayat proved to be his breakout role. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD), Durgesh found his breakthrough with Imtiaz Ali's Highway in 2014. He has since appeared in films such as Sultan, Sanju, Dhadak, and Bhakshak. He began as a supporting character in Panchayat before graduating to the main cast by season 3. Meanwhile, Ashok has appeared in several Bollywood films including Bittoo Boss (2012), Shanghai (2012), 102 Not Out (2018), and A Death in the Gunj (2016). Panchayat proved to be his breakout role. {{/usCountry}}

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Season 4 of Panchayat was released in 2025. Prime Video has confirmed that Season 5 is already in development and will premiere in 2026.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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