Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela reveal the first glimpse of twins Shivram and Anveera on their 14th wedding anniversary

Alongside the picture, they wrote, "Heart is full" with an infinity emoji. The picture quickly won over fans, who were thrilled to see the newest members of the family for the very first time.

Instead of revealing their children's faces, Ram and Upasana opted for a simple photograph. They shared an image that featured the tiny hands of their three children, including their elder daughter, Klin Kaara . This was the first time they shared a picture of their twins.

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela gave fans a delightful surprise on their 14th wedding anniversary. Celebrating the special milestone, the couple shared a rare family photograph on social media, offering the first public glimpse of their twins, Shivram and Anveera Devi.

“Best Anniversary Pic,” one fan wrote in the comment section, with another gushing, “Cute pic of the day”. One social media user wrote, “This picture is cute and all.”

“Double the joy, double the magic,” one shared. Another social media user wrote, “Wowwwwwwwwwwww”, with one sharing, “Awwwwww”. One fan commented, “So precious”, and another wrote, “Soo cute.”

Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela welcome twins Actor Ram Charan and his wife, businesswoman Upasana Konidela, welcomed their twins - a boy and a girl, on January 31 this year. The couple issued a joint statement to share their happiness and joy, with Ram saying, “Being blessed with three children fills me with gratitude. I'm thankful to all our fans, loved ones and well-wishers, who have stood by us and supported us through every moment." Upasana added, “My father always believed that clarity of intention and faith go hand in hand. Today, I feel incredibly blessed to be a mother of three, exactly as we envisioned. Our hope is to raise children who are strong yet compassionate, aware that privilege carries responsibility - and that true legacy lies in giving back.”

In February, the couple revealed that their son has been named Shivram, while their daughter has been named Anveera Devi. Ram married Upasana, the vice-chairman of Apollo Charity, in June 2012, following an engagement ceremony in December 2011. The couple had known each other for years and were friends before dating and getting married. In June 2023, the couple had their first baby, a daughter named Klin Kaara.

On the film front, Ram was most recently seen in sports drama Peddi, which opened to mixed reviews from critics and viewers and worked well at the box office.