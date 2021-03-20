IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood is youth obsessed. We decide a shelf life for women
Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt recently starred in Bombay Begums.
Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt recently starred in Bombay Begums.
web series

Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood is youth obsessed. We decide a shelf life for women

Pooja Bhatt says it is that limited perception about female actors that limit opportunities for them.
READ FULL STORY
By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:52 PM IST

It was after a long hiatus of two decades that Pooja Bhatt finally made her acting comeback and during this time, while she did get busy behind the camera, she admits how roles also dried up for her after a certain time or rather age group.

Talking about how roles dwindle for women over a certain age in Bollywood, Bhatt says, “They do and I know why because there’s a perception, we’re youth obsessed. We’re terrified of mortality, which is why when you look at the average fashion magazine, everyone is talking about a product to stop the passage of time. It’s anti-ageing and making your stretch marks disappear. No one wants to accept the passage of time.”

The 49-year-old actor-filmmaker says it’s this limited perception about female actors that limits opportunities for them.

“Especially in Bollywood, I think we’ve decided a shelf life for women, and when she reaches a certain age, we might give her a role which is powerful and strong but it’s quite clear that her sexuality has to be kind of completely tucked away. You’re not looked upon as a creature that’s desirable or even talk about her desires because we don’t want to go there. I don’t know why it makes us so uncomfortable. But we’re okay with men who’re kind of older and having affairs with younger women,” says Bhatt, whose last Bollywood outing was Zakhm in 1998.

Taking the decision to be a part of Netflix web series Bombay Begums was a tough one, Bhatt admits, adding that she knew the audiences had the memory of her from her last film.

“People expect you to be frozen in time and look the same way. They’d remember that youthful, feisty girl. But it was liberating to play my age and not worry about the passage of time,” she continues, “Also, there was a female director (Alankrita Shrivastava) who cast you because of that exact same reason. My face has changed, the body has changed, there are fine lines around the eyes and that is so liberating for a woman and for an actor in this world where everything is glossed over. We see everything through a filter. Letting your defence down is so liberating.”

And now, Bhatt is open to more such acting opportunities and she’d not care if something is offered to her where she has only a single scene.

“I’d happily and gladly do it if it adds to the whole. I wasn’t seeking to be launched again and I think that’s when life happens to you. When I was calm and I was open to change life just presented to me this magical opportunity and at that time, you’ve to decide whether you’re brave enough to take it. I just jumped into it whole heartedly and with a lot of humility,” she says.

Adding words of praise for her director, Bhatt adds, “Alankrita had a very unique gaze. What struck me about it was that how she has woven this rich tapestry together where everybody is there because they need to be there. There is not a single character which has been used for the sake of it or wasted in that sense.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt recently starred in Bombay Begums.
Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt recently starred in Bombay Begums.
web series

Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood is youth obsessed. We decide a shelf life for women

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Pooja Bhatt says it is that limited perception about female actors that limit opportunities for them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prajakta Koli says she looks over negative comments, and is blessed to have a loyal audience. (Photo: Facebook/MostlySaneOfficia)
Prajakta Koli says she looks over negative comments, and is blessed to have a loyal audience. (Photo: Facebook/MostlySaneOfficia)
web series

The beauty of content right now is that you don’t have to choose: Prajakta Koli

By Mallika Bhagat
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:34 PM IST
The popular YouTuber talks about her recent DIFF award, her foray into Bollywood and how she reads all her comments on social media because she derives validation from her audience!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Crime and The Family Man are going to come up with season 2.
Delhi Crime and The Family Man are going to come up with season 2.
web series

It is raining seasons of OTT shows

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Many fan favourite original web series have been renewed by different OTT platforms making the year a very exciting one for the viewers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rohit Chaudhary at UP Sangeet Natak Academy in Lucknow where he has done several plays. (Deep Saxena/HT Photo)
Actor Rohit Chaudhary at UP Sangeet Natak Academy in Lucknow where he has done several plays. (Deep Saxena/HT Photo)
web series

Rohit Chaudhary: Born in Etawah but made in Lucknow!

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:22 PM IST
‘Bareilly ki Barfi’ actor Rohit Chaudhary feels that his acting career has entirely shaped up in Lucknow. Before his debut film, that was exclusively shot in the state capital, Rohit had spent around six years in the city which he gladly tags as his real training period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyasha Bhardwaj (Sourced photo)
Priyasha Bhardwaj (Sourced photo)
web series

I’m busy wrapping three web shows: Priyasha Bhardwaj

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Last seen in series like ‘Aarya,’ and ‘Mirzapur-2’, young actor-model Priyasha Bhardwaj believes that one right move in one’s career can change things overnight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier review: Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in a still from Marvel's new Disney+ show.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier review: Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in a still from Marvel's new Disney+ show.
web series

Falcon and the Winter Soldier E1 review: Marvel is back to action-packed roots

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:05 PM IST
  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier review: Marvel's second Disney+ show is a return to more conventional storytelling, but risky in its own way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Monica says the experience of playing Peeplika was so specific that felt like it was written by the divine.
Monica says the experience of playing Peeplika was so specific that felt like it was written by the divine.
web series

Monica Dogra: I was replaced in as many as 6-7 projects and it was heartbreaking

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:55 PM IST
The musician-actor talks about her intermittent acting career, “things didn’t happen as expected, I didn’t know why. It was tough. I was fortunate I had music” and her experience of starring in The Married Woman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Akshay Singh)
(Akshay Singh)
web series

My next will be an Indo-European project: Akshay Singh

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:38 AM IST
After doing shows like ‘Kashmir,’ ‘Aandhi’ and internationally acclaimed film ‘Pinky Beauty Parlour,’ writer, filmmaker and actor Akshay Singh feels he has come a long way but still there was a lot to be done
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant starts her next project.
Rakhi Sawant starts her next project.
web series

Rakhi Sawant begins shooting for her digital debut Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:29 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant has shared a glimpse from the sets as she began shooting for her digital debut, a web series titled Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barun Sobti admits there was a lot of resistance while casting him in Asur and Halahal. (Photo by Waseem Gashroo/Hindustan Times)
Barun Sobti admits there was a lot of resistance while casting him in Asur and Halahal. (Photo by Waseem Gashroo/Hindustan Times)
web series

Barun Sobti: Most sensible actors build their image than their craft as that’s how the industry functions

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:58 PM IST
With Asur and Halahal’s success behind him, the actor talks about the “difficult industry” to make it in and sustain in; says here image matters a lot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swastika says, “I am an established brand in my industry and I don’t want to do something for the heck of it.”
Swastika says, “I am an established brand in my industry and I don’t want to do something for the heck of it.”
web series

Swastika Mukherjee: I don’t want to do mediocre work for the Bollywood stamp

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:02 PM IST
The Bengali actor feels Paatal Lok and Dil Bechara “put me on the national map and It has been a long journey 20 years to reach this point.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vandana Singh (Sourced photo)
Vandana Singh (Sourced photo)
web series

Vandana Singh: You’ve to learn to prove yourself over & over again

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Known for shows like ‘Ishq Ka Rang Safed’, ‘Aaj ki Housewife Sab Jaanti Hai’ and ‘Udaan’, actor Vandana Singh strongly feels that coming from a non-film background didn’t impose any limit on her
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in Avengers: Endgame.
Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in Avengers: Endgame.
web series

Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan on how they learned who'd get Cap's shield

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:23 PM IST
  • Ahead of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's debut this Friday, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan recalled how they learned who'd get Captain America's shield in Avengers: Endgame.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Seema Khan arrives with good friend Maheep Kapoor.(Varinder Chawla)
Seema Khan arrives with good friend Maheep Kapoor.(Varinder Chawla)
web series

Bollywood wives Maheep, Bhavana, Neelam join Seema's birthday bash

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:22 AM IST
  • The entire team of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives including Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and producer Karan Johar came together for Seema Khan's birthday bash. Other celebs joined them too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden on sets of Citadel.
Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden on sets of Citadel.
web series

Priyanka swings off harness with Richard Madden in leaked pics from Citadel sets

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:59 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden were seen shooting for their upcoming series, Citadel, in England. Citadel is a 'global event', a collection of spy series from the Russo Brothers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP