Pratik Gandhi: Have to create my own success again and again
Pratik Gandhi is not taking his fame or success for granted, and that’s because he’s well aware that “nothing is permanent” in the film industry. The actor, who rose to fame with his portrayal of infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta, says he’s prepared to create his success story again and again.
“The industry is a very interesting place. I’ve to create my own success again and again, to be there and to keep getting good work. There’s nobody to be blamed, it’s only you who can make it or break it,” says the actor, who has recently won a string of awards including Critics’ Choice Award for the Best Actor (web series).
“There was a time when I used to approach (some people), and they used to say, ‘You must be a good actor but I will have to see something’, and the same set of people now want to partner with me in some way or the other, be it a talent agency, makers, directors or writers. Nothing is permanent here for sure,” says Gandhi, looking back at the “finicky nature” of the business.
The actor also credits (filmmaker) Hansal Mehta’s drama web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, for giving a flip to his career, something which he was unable to do through his work in the regional film industry.
“The web series changed my life a lot. I had been around for the last 16 years doing my bit, waiting for something like this to happen, and suddenly this show put me on a national and international platform.”
Known for his work in Gujarati theatre and cinema, he adds that now the makers have also started taking him seriously as an actor.
“It gives them a little confidence to work with me or mount the project with me, because audiences accepted me widely in this series. A lot of things have changed. Good projects are coming my way,” he explains.
Next, Gandhi will be seen in Ravan Leela and Atithi Bhooto Bhava, and he’s looking forward to experimenting with his craft through varied stories.
“I’ve always been experimenting even in Gujarati cinema. There are a lot of genres that I want to experiment with, and the genres I’m being offered are actually varying, right from horror comedy to romantic comedy to thrillers,” he tells us.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandhya Mridul: I am very happy I didn’t jump in and die by just doing work I didn’t believe in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pratik Gandhi: Have to create my own success again and again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor to make digital debut with Raj and DK’s quirky drama thriller
- Shahid Kapoor will star in Raj and DK's yet-to-be-titled quirky drama thriller series that will release on Amazon Prime Video. The show will mark his digital debut.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amyra Dastur: Bollywood is no longer a superstar-driven industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akanksha Puri: On OTT, you are not there just to add some glamour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simone Ashley to play lead character of Indian descent in Bridgerton season 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay Begums trailer: Pooja Bhatt is queen of this relentless world. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Urvashi Rautela: Time to prove my versatility as an actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Donald Glover team up for Amazon's Mr and Mrs Smith series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reality bites OTT: Content creators’ tryst with true tales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shweta Tripathi: I am driven by passion and not money or commercial appeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikram Bhatt says people barged into Anamika set, stalled shoot. Sunny is safe
- Vikram Bhatt opened up about the ugly situation on the set of his web series Anamika, when people from the Fighters' Association allegedly barged in. He said his first instinct was to ensure Sunny Leone's safety.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian after 'abhorrent' comments on Holocaust
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman: A lot of actors get caught up in their image; I don’t want to be that
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Writing keeps me from feeling insecure as an actor: Sumeet Vyas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox