Priyanka Chopra slays in pink gown at Citadel's LA premiere; fans call her ‘stunning’. See pics

After Mumbai, London, and Rome, Priyanka Chopra and team Citadel is in Los Angeles for the premiere. Priyanka looked glamorous in a pink dress at the event, and wore her hair straight. Priyanka will share the screen space with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci in the Prime Video series, which is set to start streaming from April 28. Also read: ‘Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra together are hot stuff’, celebs review Citadel after premiere

Priyanka Chopra attends the Los Angeles red carpet and fan screening for Prime Video's Citadel on April 25, 2023 in Los Angeles. (AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Priyanka's photos from the LA premiere of Citadel were shared on a fan page on Instagram on Wednesday. A commented on the post read, "Wooooww….!!! Soooo stunningly beautiful!!!" Another one read, “She is stunning.” Priyanka also posed with Richard Madden at the premiere.

Just days ago, Priyanka was joined by husband-singer Nick Jonas for the Citadel premiere in Rome. For the event, she had worn a green bodycon dress and teamed it with a shawl that featured fur detailing . Priyanka has been, despite her busy schedule, sharing glimpses of her latest outings on Instagram. Sharing pictures of herself and Nick from Rome, Priyanka wrote in her caption, “Roman holiday”.

The actor had also shared a video from the Rome premiere of Citadel on Instagram Reels. The clip opened to Priyanka and her Citadel co-stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci greeting fans at the premiere. Along with the video, Priyanka wrote in her caption, “Not just a stop on our world tour but an important piece in the Citadel story… Italy holds so many of our secrets. Thank you, Rome for all the love… see you soon… Catch @citadelonprime on 28th April!”

Citadel features Priyanka Chopra as elite spy Nadia Sinh alongside Richard Madden's Mason Kane. Earlier this month, Priyanka began the global promotion of Citadel from Mumbai, India. Speaking to media during an interaction at the time, Priyanka had said, "I'm very excited to be starting the global campaign for Citadel in India, my home. We will be travelling across the globe after this, but I've got good luck from millions from my country and I will carry it wherever I go, like I always do."

After Citadel, Priyanka will be seen in the romantic Hollywood film Love Again with Sam Heughan. She will also be working on Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

