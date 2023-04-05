Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra together are hot stuff: Celebs review Citadel after premiere

Singer Sophie Choudry took to Instagram Stories to gush over Priyanka Chopra after attending Citadel premiere on Tuesday. Citadel starts streaming on Prime Video on April 28, ahead of which it was screened in Mumbai for Rekha, Varun Dhawan and other celebs. Priyanka's Citadel co-star Richard Madden had joined her at the premiere. While many celebs, such as actor Sayani Gupta, shared photos from the event, Sophie shared her review and praised Priyanka's performance, calling it 'damn good'. Also read: Varun Dhawan, Rekha, Nora Fatehi and others attend Citadel premiere with Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden at Citadel premiere; Priyanka with Sophie Choudry.

Sophie also spoke about Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's chemistry in Citadel. Without giving too many details away, she said 'together, they are hot stuff'. Sharing a photo of herself posing with Priyanka, Sophie wrote on Instagram Stories, "This girl is always inspiring and taking it to the next level! So damn good in Citadel. She'll knock you out, literally! Big love PC. Forever proud!! And Richard is hot stuff too (fire and clapping emojis)."

Sophie also shared a photo of Priyanka greeting media at Tuesday's Citadel premiere in Mumbai as Richard looked on. She wrote along with a photo of the co-stars, “Together, they are hot stuff. You'll know what I mean once you see it!!”

On Wednesday, Priyanka also shared a photo of herself with Richard from the premiere, and wrote in her Instagram caption, “Nothing to see here. Just Nadia and Mason sharing the love after screening Citadel for the first time in Mumbai…” A fan commented on her post, “You both are amazing!” One more said, "Nadia and Mason. Hottest spies on earth."

Citadel, backed by Russo Brothers, features Priyanka and Richard as agents of elite spy agency Citadel. The recently-released second trailer of the series showed Richard's Mason and Priyanka's Nadia being called back to the agency to work together.

Sharing her photo with Priyanka from Citadel premiere, actor Sayani Gupta wrote on Instagram, “Sweetest PC! First time ever in my life I’ve taken a photo with someone famous. (Never my jam.) Cause not only is she super inspiring and impressive with absolute girl boss energy… but also the warmest! She knew who I am… said my name and hugged… and once I corrected the pronunciation (story of every first meeting) she repeated it multiple times so she doesn’t forget. I mean… And she is crackling in @citadelonprime. @priyankachopra you are (heart and fire emojis). Thank you for so much warmth! And reinstating my belief ‘good things happen to good people’!”

Film producer Tarun Garg tweeted about the Citadel premiere, “At the premiere of@PrimeVideo's spy extravaganza Citadel. Watched episodes 1 and 2. If you aren't one for plausibility and realism, you'll enjoy the glam popcorn fest with action, sparks, drama, spies and villains.Cheered for my desi girl @priyankachopra and ‘hot stuff’@_richardmadden.”

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden began Citadel promotions in Mumbai, ahead of the premiere. At a recent media interaction, Richard said he would be honoured to work in a Bollywood film, while Priyanka talked about how her criteria for choosing projects has changed with time.

