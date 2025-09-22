Raghav Juyal ‘actually started crying’ in viral Kaho Na Kaho scene with Emraan Hashmi in The Ba***ds of Bollywood

A scene from Aryan Khan's debut directorial show, The Ba**ds of Bollywood, featuring Raghav Juyal and Emraan Hashmi, has won the hearts of the internet. Speaking with News18 Showsha, Raghav talks about how he prepared and performed the scene. In the particular scene, Raghav's character Parvaiz, a die-hard fan of Emraan Hashmi, performs his hit song Kaho Na Kaho from the 2004 film Murder. He sang both the Hindi and Arabic verses. Raghav Juyal talked about scene with Emraan Hashmi and singing Kaho Na Kaho in The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Raghav Juyal talks about scene with Emraan Hashmi in The Ba**ds of Bollywood

Raghav said that both he and Aryan expected the reaction to the scene that he gave his all for. “Bahut accha response mila. Expect kiya tha maine bhi aur Aryan ne bhi ke aisa hoga. I really worked hard on myself and created something new. Bahut maza aaya mujhe. Emraan sir aaye aur woh scene hua, main rone bhi lag gaya scene mein! Aur woh bante bante ban gaya aisa scene — bahut hee dil se kiya maine...Maine specially Arabic version gaya, I thought usse funny lagega (I got a really good response. Aryan and I both expected it would turn out this way. I enjoyed it a lot. When Emraan sir came and that scene happened, I actually started crying. And while doing it, the scene just shaped up like that — I did it straight from the heart. I specifically sang the Arabic version because I thought it would come across as funny)," he said.

Raghav talks about his bond with Aryan Khan

The actor opened up about his bond with Aryan and how they are both “mischievous." He said, “Aryan aur mera dono ka dimaag thoda khurafaati hai. Dono ka dimaag mil jaata toh kuch aur hi ban jaata screen par. So we have a great camaraderie. Main aur Aryan jab milte the scene set par toh saari public jaan jaati thi kuch hone wala hai. Mera aur Aryan ka combination bahut ghatak hai (Aryan and I both have a bit of a mischievous mind. If our minds came together, something entirely different would happen on screen. So we have a great camaraderie. Whenever Aryan and I met on set, everyone around knew that something was about to happen. My combination with Aryan is really lethal)."

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood is streaming on Netflix. The show is earning widespread praise, with social media buzzing over clips of starry cameos and the performances of the cast. The show also stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, and Aanya Singh in prominent roles.

The seven-episode series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav) and manager Sanya (Aanya Singh) by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is made under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.