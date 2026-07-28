Ram Kapoor breaks down revealing he helped his ailing father plan his death: 'My mother, sister still don't talk to me'

The reality show Lock Upp is nearing its conclusion, and this week the inmates have been tasked with revealing each other's secrets in a bid to put one another at risk and secure their places in the finale week. In the latest episode, Harshad Chopda put Ram Kapoor at risk by choosing to reveal his secret. Ram's emotional confession left everyone in tears.

Ram Kapoor revealed how he helped his father plan his death

Ram Kapoor makes an emotional confession on Lock Upp season 2.

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Ram revealed that he had helped his ailing father plan his final days, a decision because of which his mother and sister have not spoken to him for more than five years. The actor shared that his father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the age of 63. As surgery was not an option, he underwent 18 sessions of chemotherapy.

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{{^usCountry}} He revealed that his father's cancer was almost cured and that he went on to live a good life until the age of 73. Ram added, "When his cancer relapsed, the doctors told him, 'It's bad, but you responded so well ten years ago that we'll do everything again and hope for the best.' Now, my father was a very rich man, a big businessman, but I always wanted to live my own life. I chose to become an actor instead of joining his company. So my father and I never really got along; we always fought." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He revealed that his father's cancer was almost cured and that he went on to live a good life until the age of 73. Ram added, "When his cancer relapsed, the doctors told him, 'It's bad, but you responded so well ten years ago that we'll do everything again and hope for the best.' Now, my father was a very rich man, a big businessman, but I always wanted to live my own life. I chose to become an actor instead of joining his company. So my father and I never really got along; we always fought." {{/usCountry}}

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Ram continued, "When his cancer relapsed, he was in Singapore and it was during the Covid period. Everything was under lockdown. He called Gautami and said, 'I want to talk to Ram.' We started speaking over the phone. He had decided that he didn't want to fight it anymore and instead wanted to die peacefully. But he was afraid of doing it alone and didn't want anyone else to know. For some reason, he felt that he needed me. He asked, 'Can you help me die?' Obviously, my reaction was the same as anyone else's. But he managed to convince me that if I didn't do it, he would die alone. He didn't give me a choice."

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The actor revealed that his father made him promise not to tell anyone about his decision and asked him not to leave him alone in the ICU. Ram added, "No one knew there was no treatment happening. He just wanted me to hold his hand and help him go. I had promised him I would do it, but I didn't know if I would be strong enough. Somehow he knew that Ram could do this. He was scared of being alone, but he wasn't scared of dying. He said, 'I don't want anyone to cry at my funeral. If I die, I want you to cremate me the very same day.' Somehow, I held his hand, and every day I helped him go. My mother and my sister still don't talk to me. It's been more than five years. But I think it's one of the best things a child can do for their parents."

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Ram shared that witnessing death so closely changed his perspective on life. He said it made him realise that death is nothing to fear and that it was only after his father's passing that he truly began living his life.

Soon after Ram revealed his secret, the entire Lock Upp house was left emotional. Harshad also recalled losing his mother to cancer. The contestants then gathered around Ram and hugged him following the emotional moment.

About Lock Upp

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp places celebrity contestants inside a jail-like setting, where they compete in physically and mentally demanding tasks while facing eliminations. To save themselves from eviction, contestants are often required to reveal deeply personal secrets. The show is available to stream on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.