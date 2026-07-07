Ram Kapoor reveals he had 'countless affairs', was a playboy before marriage; says Ektaa Kapoor warned Gautami Kapoor

Television actor Ram Kapoor has been married to actor Gautami Kapoor for over 20 years. During a recent conversation with Shreya Kalra on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Ram candidly opened up about his love life before marriage, admitting that he had numerous affairs and describing himself as a "playboy".

Ram Kapoor admits being a playboy before marriage

Ram Kapoor says friend Ektaa Kapoor warned Gautami Kapoor before their marriage about his playboy image.

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In the latest episode of Lock Upp, Shreya asked Ram how many affairs he had had. To this, Ram replied, "After marriage, not a single one." Shreya then clarified that she meant before marriage, to which Ram said, "I was a playboy. I can't count my affairs."

Ram further revealed, "Jab pata chala sabko ki Gautami aur Ram shaadi kar rahe hain, Ektaa (Kapoor), jo meri dost hai, she called Gautami and said, 'Tu kar rahi hai? Usne bahut saare affairs kiye hain.' Ektaa was worried for her. Aur main maanta hoon jo Ektaa ne kiya sahi kiya kyunki main waisa tha."

(When everyone found out that Gautami and I were getting married, Ektaa Kapoor, who is a friend of mine, called Gautami and said, 'Are you really going through with this? He's had many affairs.' Ektaa was concerned about her. And I believe what Ektaa did was right because I was like that back then.)

About Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor

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{{^usCountry}} The couple first met in 2000 on the sets of the television show Ghar Ek Mandir, where their friendship gradually blossomed into romance. At the time, Gautami was going through a difficult phase following her divorce, and Ram stood by her, strengthening their bond. After dating for around two years and living together for some time, they tied the knot on 14 February 2003. Ram and Gautami are now parents to two children, daughter Sia and son Aks. The couple often share fun reels on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their playful banter. About Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple first met in 2000 on the sets of the television show Ghar Ek Mandir, where their friendship gradually blossomed into romance. At the time, Gautami was going through a difficult phase following her divorce, and Ram stood by her, strengthening their bond. After dating for around two years and living together for some time, they tied the knot on 14 February 2003. Ram and Gautami are now parents to two children, daughter Sia and son Aks. The couple often share fun reels on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their playful banter. About Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa {{/usCountry}}

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Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa features several television actors, including Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Chamola and Harshad Chopra, along with reality show personalities such as Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala. The show premiered on 27 June and will stream on Netflix for six weeks. New episodes are available every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.

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The latest twist saw actor Shilpa Shinde enter the house as a wildcard contestant, already shaking up the dynamics among the inmates. This week, Shilpa, Shivangi, Akanksha Choudhary, Pamela Serena, Sunita Ahuja, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Chamola, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala and Dheeraj Dhoopar are safe from elimination.