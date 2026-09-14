Ravi Kishan approves as content creator Siddhant Shetty mimics him, leaves Samay Raina in splits on India's Got Latent

Comedian Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent, has become a platform where talent is appreciated and contestants often become stars. One of the recent examples is content creator Siddhant Shetty. Siddhant's spot-on mimicry of Ravi Kishan on India's Got Latent not only helped him win but also won the audience's hearts and earned approval from Ravi Kishan himself.

Mimicry of Ravi Kishan

India's Got Latent contestant steals the show with his mimcry of Ravi Kishan.

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In the latest members-only episode of India's Got Latent, a content creator mimicked Ravi Kishan on stage. He stood out for his attention to detail, especially in recreating Ravi Kishan's voice and body language. He mimicked the way the actor and politician danced at one of his events, which went viral, and even recreated his "Home from work" meme. His instant comebacks impressed Samay as well. Samay could not control his laughter as the contestant conversed with Deepak Kalal on the panel. The panel also included comedian Ravi Gupta, Alliance star Aggu Stanley and Balraj Ghai.

His 'spot-on' mimicry has taken over the internet. Even Ravi Kishan reposted one of Siddhant's reels from India's Got Latent on Instagram, which had "He acted exactly like Ravi Kishan" written on it. Fans called Siddhant a "carbon copy" of the actor and politician.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the comments read, "He is more Ravi ji than Ravi ji himself." Another commented, "Accuracy. He nailed it bro." Another wrote, "Ravi Kishan 2.0." Another internet user commented, "so damn good." Another comment read, "Bro literally he is xerox copy of Ravi Kishan." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the comments read, "He is more Ravi ji than Ravi ji himself." Another commented, "Accuracy. He nailed it bro." Another wrote, "Ravi Kishan 2.0." Another internet user commented, "so damn good." Another comment read, "Bro literally he is xerox copy of Ravi Kishan." {{/usCountry}}

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Siddhant is a content creator who makes videos based on relatable content. He is also a mimicry artist who has shared videos mimicking Ranveer Singh and Amitabh Bachchan on Instagram. He has a following of around 40K on Instagram. He is also an actor who has worked in Deepak Tijori's film Tipppsy. He has featured in several advertisements, including ones with Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes video from India's Got Latent, Siddhant wrote, "Pagla toh bana dunga desh ko (I’ll drive the whole country crazy). YALL Have just seen a bit of what i had done there😂Those who were in the audience let me know in the comments Thanks for all the love guys ❤️❤️❤️More to come And The fact that @deepakkalalofficial kissed me was all the validation i needed."

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About India's Got Latent season 2

After the controversy surrounding season 1 over Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks last year, Samay was forced to remove all the episodes from YouTube. However, this year, the comedian announced his comeback with season 2. The new season has so far featured celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Raghav Juyal, Rakhi Sawant, Varun Dhawan, Badshah and Karan Aujla, among others. The show is available to watch on YouTube as well as Netflix.