Mirzapur The Movie Twitter reviews: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi are ‘blockbuster’; ‘mass’ Ravi Kishan has fans going wild
Mirzapur The Movie Twitter reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with praise for the lead cast and the film's ambitious scale.
Mirzapur: The Movie has arrived in theatres today (September 4). The spinoff of the popular Prime Video series marks the first time a major Indian OTT show has been adapted into a theatrical film on a scale. The first shows began across India early on Friday morning, and viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their first reviews by 11 AM. So far, the word on the film is overwhelmingly positive, with praise for the scale, action, and performances. However, a few viewers have criticised the violence and pacing.
Mirzapur Twitter reviews
Praising how the film manages to keep the spirit of the successful show alive, while appearing to be a film and not a show, one viewer wrote, “True series vibe perfectly maintained. Ali Fazal & Pankaj Tripathi bring absolute mayhem. Munna Bhaiya gets roaring cheers! 1st half is pure entertainment, 2nd half gets serious. Honest word: A must-watch!”
Another echoed, “#MirzapurTheMovie successfully brings the popular franchise to the big screen with a larger scale while retaining the gritty atmosphere, intense drama, dark humour and mass appeal that audiences associate with Mirzapur. The performances are a major highlight, with the ensemble cast delivering strong work, while the dialogues, action sequences, background score and emotional moments add to the theatrical impact. The film particularly benefits from its powerful characters and fan-service moments.”
Deep Dive
A more balanced review of the film read: “Have all elements which made it a blockbuster on OTT; almost the same casting helps you to relate easily. Movie has good world-building, but at places , the pace dip due to OTT-type treatment (sic).”
Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Ravi Kishan praised
Mirzapur: The Movie brings back Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, while also resurrecting Munna Tripathi (played by Divyenndu). Bablu Pandit also returns but with Jitendra Kumar taking over the role from Vikrant Massey in the film. All the actors earned praise from the audience, with the new entrant, Ravi Kishan, particularly garnering some love. “Mirzapur: The Movie doesn’t miss a beat when it comes to entertainment. Pankaj tripathi mass, Ravi Kishan’s entry as Babbua Yadav instantly breathes new life into the story, adding the punch and energy the narrative needed,” read one review. Another simply called the cast ‘blockbuster’ and waxed eloquent for the three leads - Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu.
Some disappointed with the film
But not all early reviews are positive. Some have called the film sluggish and slow. Labelling the film ‘tortoise’, one review read: “Mirzapur is strictly an average affair till now with DRAGGED SCREENPLAY Come with zero expectations, and you’ll still find it just average. Drama sequences are very slow, confrontation scenes are high point of the first half, but apart from 4-5 High Moments, the whole first half is Painful to watch because of the pacing. Dialogues are good, music is not; they have taken inspiration from Dharandhar, and it’s clearly visible.”
Another echoed, “The main drawback is that the second half feels slightly stretched, affecting the pacing in places. However, the film manages to regain momentum towards the climax and delivers a satisfying big-screen experience.”
All about Mirzapur The Movie
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. Mirzapur released in theatres in Hindi and Telugu on 4 September.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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