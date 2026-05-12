Remove Lawrence Bishnoi, Punjab from docuseries title, HC tells Zee5; says Lawrence of Punjab doesn't ‘glorify’ gangster

The ZEE5 documentary, initially titled Lawrence of Punjab, may finally get a release, weeks after it was stalled due to a legal case against it. The show, based on the rise of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was not released as scheduled in April, after the Centre admitted there were law-and-order concerns if it were streamed.

Remove Lawrence and Punjab from title

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, a former student leader from Chandigarh, is currently lodged in the Sabarmati jail.(PTI)

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On Monday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court set aside the Centre's advisory against its release, issuing directions to its makers to remove references to "Lawrence" and "Punjab" from its title. The directions came on a plea by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, which had challenged the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's advisory.

The petitioner's counsel, Amit Jhanji, said that neither "Lawrence Bishnoi" nor "Punjab" would be used in the title of the docu-series, thus paving the way for its release.

The High Court also watched the docuseries and observed in its ruling that it did not appear to glorify any individual.

What was the controversy

Lawrence of Punjab was set to release on ZEE5 on April 27. But days before its release, it courted controversy after Punjab Advocate General M S Bedi opposed its release, contending that it could negatively influence youth by normalising organised crime. This followed a case filed by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, seeking a ban on it.

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{{^usCountry}} During the case, the Centre issued an advisory against releasing the docu-series, citing the Punjab Police's apprehension that it posed a significant risk to public order. The Ministry of I&B noted the potential for such content to evoke strong public reactions and said that the release of the series was likely to heighten tensions and pose adverse law-and-order implications. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the case, the Centre issued an advisory against releasing the docu-series, citing the Punjab Police's apprehension that it posed a significant risk to public order. The Ministry of I&B noted the potential for such content to evoke strong public reactions and said that the release of the series was likely to heighten tensions and pose adverse law-and-order implications. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It had further pointed out that the Punjab Police has informed that the content contains dramatised portrayals, real-life footage and narrative elements which lead to the glorification and amplification of organised crime and criminal elements. About Lawrence of Punjab and Lawrence Bishnoi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It had further pointed out that the Punjab Police has informed that the content contains dramatised portrayals, real-life footage and narrative elements which lead to the glorification and amplification of organised crime and criminal elements. About Lawrence of Punjab and Lawrence Bishnoi {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the makers of the show, it "traces the journey of a criminal identity through the lens of culture, systems and visibility" and treats Bishnoi as a case study in the ecosystem of student politics, music, ideology and media amplification. Lawrence Bishnoi, a Punjab-based gangster, who first made national news after planning hits on Bollywood superstar Salman Khan over his alleged role in the blackbuck poaching case from the 90s. The show's original title was a play on the Oscar-winning classic Lawrence of Arabia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the makers of the show, it "traces the journey of a criminal identity through the lens of culture, systems and visibility" and treats Bishnoi as a case study in the ecosystem of student politics, music, ideology and media amplification. Lawrence Bishnoi, a Punjab-based gangster, who first made national news after planning hits on Bollywood superstar Salman Khan over his alleged role in the blackbuck poaching case from the 90s. The show's original title was a play on the Oscar-winning classic Lawrence of Arabia. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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