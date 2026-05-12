...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Remove Lawrence Bishnoi, Punjab from docuseries title, HC tells Zee5; says Lawrence of Punjab doesn't ‘glorify’ gangster

The ZEE5 docu-series initially titled Lawrence of Punjab may finally get a release after the Punjab and Haryana High Court suggested changes in its title.

May 12, 2026 08:18 am IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
Advertisement

The ZEE5 documentary, initially titled Lawrence of Punjab, may finally get a release, weeks after it was stalled due to a legal case against it. The show, based on the rise of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was not released as scheduled in April, after the Centre admitted there were law-and-order concerns if it were streamed.

Remove Lawrence and Punjab from title

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, a former student leader from Chandigarh, is currently lodged in the Sabarmati jail.(PTI)

On Monday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court set aside the Centre's advisory against its release, issuing directions to its makers to remove references to "Lawrence" and "Punjab" from its title. The directions came on a plea by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, which had challenged the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's advisory.

The petitioner's counsel, Amit Jhanji, said that neither "Lawrence Bishnoi" nor "Punjab" would be used in the title of the docu-series, thus paving the way for its release.

The High Court also watched the docuseries and observed in its ruling that it did not appear to glorify any individual.

What was the controversy

Lawrence of Punjab was set to release on ZEE5 on April 27. But days before its release, it courted controversy after Punjab Advocate General M S Bedi opposed its release, contending that it could negatively influence youth by normalising organised crime. This followed a case filed by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, seeking a ban on it.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

punjab police lawrence bishnoi
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Remove Lawrence Bishnoi, Punjab from docuseries title, HC tells Zee5; says Lawrence of Punjab doesn't ‘glorify’ gangster
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.