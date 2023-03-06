Rocket Boys 2 trailer: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh prepare for India's future with grand plans. Watch

The second season of Rocket Boys sees the characters of Homi Bhabha (Jim Sarbh), Vikram Sarabhai (Ishwak Singh), and APJ Abdul Kalam (Arjun Radhakrishnan) take on more challenges as they take their plans ahead of making India into a nuclear nation. They face obstacles from many fronts including budgetary opposition, technical difficulties and hostility from other nations. (Also read: Rocket Boys 2 teaser: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh return to help India become a nuclear nation with a secret test. Watch)

The trailer begins with the news of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's death, with his daughter Indira Gandhi, looking to step up in the void left behind. Rocket Boys 2 also shows Homi and Vikram who are determined to see their plans to fruition, with Homi insistent that India should have a nuclear bomb and Vikram with his plans to launch satellites in orbit. The trailer also shows Indira stating, "They want a war, I'll give them one."

There is intrigue, historical detail and lots of character development as the show returns later this month. Directed by Abhay Pannu, the series seemingly picks up where it left off last February 2022. The first season won eight Filmfare OTT trophies including Best Drama Series and Best Director last year.

Eager fans commented on the video sharing their excitement. One fan stated, "So excited for the new season. Undoubtedly one of the best series of India." Another added, "Eagerly waiting for this masterpiece." Yet another fan wrote, "Some really powerful characters of Indian history."

The synopsis for the show reads: Rocket Boys 2 is the story of independent India’s formative years, as the country is amidst turbulence with belligerent political hostility, changing hands of power within the country and international agencies keeping close watch on the country’s ambition. The show is a thrilling narrative of the incredible life and times of Dr Homi J. Bhabha, Dr Vikram Sarabhai, and Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, as they wade through challenges and difficulties on their mission to make India a nuclear nation.

Rocket Boys 2 is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani. The second season will also see the return of other familiar faces including Regina Cassandra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Saba Azad.

