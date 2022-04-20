Rupali Ganguly is set to teach dance in America, watch Anupama: Namaste America teaser

Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead role in the popular TV show, Anupamaa, has shared the teaser of her upcoming show titled Anupamaa: Namaste America. The new show will stream online on Diseny+ Hotstar and will show the early married life of Rupali's character, Anupamaa. The TV show Anupamaa is based on Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee. (Also read: Rupali felt too 'plump' for Anupamaa, here's what show producer told her)

The teaser opened to Anupamaa practising her English-speaking skills. Her mother-in-law taunted her for her slow pace at learning the language. "I want to go Umrica, for...," Rupali said before she forgot what came next. The mother-in-law laughed as she told her, “If you learn English at this speed of a tortoise, you may never get a visa for America.”

Ba then addressed Samar and said that she will tell him a story, that of a tortise and a rabbit. Rupali's mother-in-law interrupted to remind her that she has told the story many times, but she said she will continue to do so till the time the mom-in-law remembers that it is the tortoise that wins the race eventually.

Another promotional video for the show revealed that Anupamaa wants go to America and teach dance. Ba and Anupamaa were seen buying vegetables when an acquaintance met them and said, “I have heard Anupamaa wants to go America and teach dance? Is it a good thing for a woman of a reputed household?” Ba cracked a joke at his expense and said, “Dhyan se, gir gayi na. Apki soch. Ho sake to utha lijiye (Be careful, you stooped too low. Get up if possible).”

Ba was also seen defending Anupamaa in another promo where some visitors wondered who'd take care of the kids in Anupamaa's absence. Ba reminded them that it takes a mother and a father to bring kids to life.

Announced last month, the prequel will have 11 episodes and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 25.

