Rupali Ganguly feels 'a year younger' as she shares pics from birthday, fans say she looks like her son's sister

Rupali Ganguly, lead actor of the TV show Anupamaa, has shared pictures from her birthday celebrations. Rupali turned 45 on Tuesday and spent the day with her family. She also celebrated her birthday with the team of her popular TV show. Rupali's fans thanked her for sharing the pictures as they wished her on her birthday. Also Read| Rupali Ganguly says her dad had to sell their house after film with Dharmendra got delayed: 'Massive loss for family'

Rupali shared the pictures on her Instagram account on Thursday. The first picture showed her posing with her husband Ashwin Verma, their son Rudransh, and other members of her family. Another picture showed her posing with her mother. There was also a video in which she was seen cutting a cake with her son, surrounded by other family members. The next picture showed her with the team of Anupamaa, including her co-actors Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Alapana Buch. She also shared pictures of the gifts she received on her special day.

Rupali also posted an interesting caption that attracted compliments from her fans. She wrote, "The day when I turned a year older…..no I mean younger. Birthday 2022!!" Fans reacted by saying that she will always be young in their eyes. A fan commented, "You always look young. Humari aankho se dekhiye (see it from our eyes)." Another cheekily said, "Ma'am you are looking like Rudransh's (her son) elder sister."

Fans dropped heart emojis on the picture, with some writing, "Touchwood." A fan wrote, "Awwwww lovely, while another commented, "So Beautiful." Many also commented compliments for Rupali's son Rudransh, calling him a "cutie pie."

Rupali, known for her work in serials such as Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kkavyanjali, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Aapki Antara, and Adaalat, has also appeared in a number of films. She is currently seen in the popular serial Anupamaa.

Anupamaa is all set to get its prequel titled Anupamaa - Namaste America. The prequel will invite viewers to watch Anupamaa's life unfold in the early years of her marriage. The prequel, with 11 episodes, will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from April 25.

