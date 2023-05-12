Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo: Isha Talwar reveals being hit in the eye during firing scene

Isha Talwar, who plays Bijli in the new web series Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, was accidently hit by a squib in the eye, while filming an action sequence at night. The actor has revealed that Deepak Dobriyal, her co-star, took her to multiple ophthalmologists, who advised her to rest in dark. She ended up staying in darkness for three days. Also read: Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo review: Dimple Kapadia leads a messy family drama that tries too hard Isha Talwar in a still from Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo.

Isha plays one of Dimple Kapadia's daughters-in-law and part of the latter's secret drug cartel. She has several action scenes in the show that also stars Radhika Madan as the daughter and Angira Dhar as another daughter-in-law. Deepak Dobriyal plays their rival in the series.

Talking about being hit by a squib, Isha told Mid-Day in an interview, “Since we were shooting in the salt pans in the middle of the night and it was too dark to see where the squibs were, the shot accidentally went straight into my left eye. My eye was swollen and I could not open it.”

She added that the daughter advised her to avoid exposure to light and she stayed in dark for three days before resuming shoot. But she rejected director Homi Adajania's idea of using a body double for the action scenes.

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is currently streaming on Disney Hotstar from May 5. It revolves around the matriarch Savitri (Dimple), who runs Rani Cooperative, along with her her daughters-in-law, Bijli and Kajal, and her daughter Shanta who live in Hastipur - a forgotten village in northwest India.

Isha told PTI that she wanted to Homi Adajania and that was the biggest reason for why she wanted to do the show. Homi told PTI that the show wasn't a story of four women who operate a drug ring.

"Frankly, it's not about the drug itself, it is much more. So, flamingos is the brand of product that these guys sell. It also has a quirkiness to it, the fact that in that region there were a lot of flamingos. So, it's the name as well. We just decided to go with that. It isn't just a story about women and a drug cartel... It's much more than that," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON