Saisha Shinde apologizes to Kangana Ranaut after getting eliminated from Lock Upp: 'Take me back...'

Last week, Lock Upp audience witnessed a shocking eviction. After television actor Chetan Hansraj got eliminated from the show, fashion designer Saisha Shinde was made to walk out of the show after she misbehaved with host Kangana Ranaut. On Thursday, Saisha shared a series of pictures of Kangana on her Instagram handle and penned a long apology note for her. (Also Read: Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde reacts to contestants mixing her pronouns, tells Kaaranvir Bohra: 'Imagine I called you she')

She wrote, “Dear Kangana/ Kangana’s fans this one is specially for you. On the show I used to call Kangana “K” with affection . I’ve worked with K several times, my gowns and dresses have gone to her on several occasions for red carpet appearances, songs and ads. With that history of professional association with her, she and Ekta were one of the main reasons why I gave a go ahead for the show, simply because strong empowered women inspire me and make me want to be a better woman myself. This show for me has been life changing and I don’t want to leave the show the way I have.”

She further conceded that her behaviour with Kangana was uncalled for and how she wishes to come back to the show. She said, “Disrespectful attitude is just not acceptable and my being the way I was to Kangana was uncalled for . She has always given pure advice and direction and I truly hope she finds it in her Heart to accept my apology and takes me back on the show that I HOPE TO WIN. Kangana knows the struggle of being an opinionated woman and for that I knew she would always support me as she is the voice to many who are voiceless, so to Kangana and her fans this is a heartfelt apology."

In another part of the post, she said, “But eventually I ended up disrespecting you … and for that I’m sorry cause all I wanted was to be a version of you as you had said right in the beginning that the winner of the show should be a reflection of YOU. My mom has always taught me to accept when you are wrong and don’t feel shy to ask for forgiveness .. cause asking for an apology only makes you learn from your mistakes! I hope you bring me back on the show and let me show you what I’m truly capable of.”

Saisha was eliminated from the show after Kangana bashed her and Kaaranvir Bohra for their impolite behaviour in the jail. However, Saisha lost her calm and said that she will not apologize to Kangana. She said, “If you want me to apologise to you, I can't because I don't think I'm wrong, If there're contestants, there's host…” Kangana then said that there are 50 other people who want to be a contestant on the show and asked her to leave. Saisha replied, "You can bring them here then."

