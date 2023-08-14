Salman Khan recalls cleaning toilets in boarding school, jail on Bigg Boss OTT 2: ‘Koi kaam chota nahi hota’

Host Salman Khan talked about cleaning bathrooms in the boarding school during the finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Asserting that no work is trivial, he briefly recalled cleaning toilets in jail as well. Salman revealed the above while talking to Pooja Bhatt. Also read: Check all Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale live updates

Salman on cleaning toilets

Salman Khan is the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Pooja Bhatt was evicted from the Bigg Boss house. Moments before the announcement was made, Salman talked about Pooja's obsession with cleaning toilets. While Salman said he has never seen the toilet of the house as clean as Pooja maintained it throughout, he also recalled previously cleaning the Bigg Boss toilets.

During this time, Salman also talked about cleaning the toilets in boarding schools. He said, "Koi bhi kaam bada ya chota nahi hota (No work is trivial). He also did the same cleaning when he was lodged in jail. The actor was sentenced to five years in imprisonment after a court in Jodhpur gave a verdict in connection with the infamous blackbuck hunting case.

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss OTT 2

Meanwhile, during the show, Salman Khan also said that Bigg Boss OTT has become the number one Indian reality show on the OTT platform. The show was earlier extended for two weeks. Salman also added that whoever gets to host the next season of the OTT version of the show, will have difficulty matching up to his stature in the show. Salman who has been hosting Bigg Boss for a long time now, hosted the OTT version of the show for the first time.

Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan are the top two finalists of this season. Live voting has ended for now as Elvish and Abhishek walked out of the house and joined Salman on stage. While Pooja Bhatt was the first eliminated finalist of the show, it was followed by Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani's eviction from the show.

Throughout the day Elvish Yadav remained on the highest trends on the internet. While he was trending on Twitter, he was also among the top search trends on Google. In fact, Elvish has crossed host Salman with higher numbers.

