Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘unexpected reunion’ on The Great Indian Kapil Show sends the internet into a frenzy

Comedian Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia are set to return together for the first time since the India's Got Latent controversy. On the occasion of World Laughter Day, the duo will be seen on comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. The new promo has already left fans excited about the collaboration.

Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia to grace The Great Indian Kapil Show.

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On Thursday, Netflix took to Instagram and shared a video of Samay announcing his appearance on the show. In the clip, Samay says, “Friends, I am finally coming to my favourite show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, but I haven't been told who will be the guest with me.” Just as he says this, Ranveer joins him, visibly excited, prompting a disappointed Samay to exclaim, “No way bro.”

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the video, the OTT giant wrote, “World Laughter Day pe laughter ka double dose. Samay Raina x Ranveer Allahbadia in Mastiverse. Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show on 2nd May at 8 PM, only on Netflix.” The episode will air on May 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the video, the OTT giant wrote, “World Laughter Day pe laughter ka double dose. Samay Raina x Ranveer Allahbadia in Mastiverse. Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show on 2nd May at 8 PM, only on Netflix.” The episode will air on May 2. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kapil Sharma also spoke about the “unexpected collab” and said, “Humare show ko audience se jo pyaar mila hai, usse yahi motivation milta hai ki unhe fresh aur entertaining content diya jaye. World Laughter Day ke mauke par Netflix ke saath ek special episode plan kiya hai, natural, fun aur full of laughter. Is baar Samay aur Ranveer bhi apne andaaz mein jud kar is celebration ko aur engaging bana rahe hain. Bas itna hi chahte hain ki log humare saath hass kar is din ko enjoy karein (The love our show has received from the audience motivates us to keep delivering fresh and entertaining content for them. On the occasion of World Laughter Day, we’ve planned a special episode with Netflix—natural, fun, and full of laughter. This time, Samay and Ranveer are also joining in with their own unique style, making the celebration even more engaging. All we want is for people to laugh with us and enjoy the day).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kapil Sharma also spoke about the “unexpected collab” and said, “Humare show ko audience se jo pyaar mila hai, usse yahi motivation milta hai ki unhe fresh aur entertaining content diya jaye. World Laughter Day ke mauke par Netflix ke saath ek special episode plan kiya hai, natural, fun aur full of laughter. Is baar Samay aur Ranveer bhi apne andaaz mein jud kar is celebration ko aur engaging bana rahe hain. Bas itna hi chahte hain ki log humare saath hass kar is din ko enjoy karein (The love our show has received from the audience motivates us to keep delivering fresh and entertaining content for them. On the occasion of World Laughter Day, we’ve planned a special episode with Netflix—natural, fun, and full of laughter. This time, Samay and Ranveer are also joining in with their own unique style, making the celebration even more engaging. All we want is for people to laugh with us and enjoy the day).” {{/usCountry}}

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Archana Puran Singh’s son, Ayushmaan Sethi, reacted to the video and hinted that it could be one of the funniest episodes of the show so far. He wrote, “I hear from @archanapuransingh this was one of the funniest episodes 👀 Can’t wait!” Fans also shared their excitement, with one writing, “Did not expect to see them together... Waiting to see.” Another commented, “The Internet got chills after seeing this…” while a third added, “Reunion we never expected.”

About the India’s Got Latent controversy

In February last year, when Ranveer Allahbadia, along with Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija, appeared on India’s Got Latent, his remarks about parents and sex sparked widespread backlash online. Multiple FIRs were filed against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva and Ashish. Samay was forced to take down all episodes of the show from YouTube, while Ranveer was restricted from continuing his podcasts. However, in March, the Supreme Court of India allowed Ranveer to resume his podcasts.

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In his latest stand-up special, Samay revealed that he experienced anxiety during the controversy and blamed Ranveer for his poor mental health. He also announced a second season of India’s Got Latent.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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