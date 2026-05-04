Sunil Pal's ‘cringe’ joke could not even make Archana Puran Singh laugh, Samay Raina roasts him for it. Watch

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show delivered both nostalgia and controversy, as Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia reunited on screen for the first time since the India’s Got Latent controversy in 2025. Adding to the drama, host Kapil Sharma surprised everyone by inviting Sunil Pal, bringing his real-life feud with Samay to the forefront. However, it was one particular remark by Sunil that left viewers cringing.

Samay Raina, and Kapil Sharma roast Sunil Pal

Sunil Pal's joke falls flat on The Great Indian Kapil Show,

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During one of the segments, Sunil Grover moderated a humorous “debate” on comedy featuring Samay, Ranveer, Kapil, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Sunil Pal on the panel. When Krushna asked Sunil Pal what comedy meant to him, he said, “Main toh yeh kehna chahta hoon, jo kaum yedi hai, voh comedy hai (I want to say that a ‘crazy community’ is what makes comedy).” While the audience responded with polite applause, Kapil quickly quipped, “Sunil Gavaskar waala isse accha tha (the Sunil Gavaskar joke was better),” poking fun at the flat response.

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{{^usCountry}} Samay didn’t hold back either. He added, “I have been following him for 15 years, aur yeh pehla joke hai jispe Archana ji nahi hasi (this is the first joke on which Archana ji didn’t laugh),” drawing laughter from the panel. Internet cringes over Sunil Pal's joke {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samay didn’t hold back either. He added, “I have been following him for 15 years, aur yeh pehla joke hai jispe Archana ji nahi hasi (this is the first joke on which Archana ji didn’t laugh),” drawing laughter from the panel. Internet cringes over Sunil Pal's joke {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Clips from the episode soon went viral, with many viewers calling the moment awkward. One user wrote, “It was really dumb.” Another commented, “Audience be like: Hasna tha kya? (Were we supposed to laugh?).” Others added, “Cringe. That silence was so loud,” and “This was hard to watch.” More about the episode and Samay Raina, Sunil Pal's feud {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clips from the episode soon went viral, with many viewers calling the moment awkward. One user wrote, “It was really dumb.” Another commented, “Audience be like: Hasna tha kya? (Were we supposed to laugh?).” Others added, “Cringe. That silence was so loud,” and “This was hard to watch.” More about the episode and Samay Raina, Sunil Pal's feud {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The episode also saw subtle jabs exchanged between Samay and Sunil, reflecting their ongoing feud. Samay addressed Sunil’s earlier remark in which he had called him the “terrorist of the comedy world” and expressed disappointment over the lack of support during India’s Got Latent controversy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The episode also saw subtle jabs exchanged between Samay and Sunil, reflecting their ongoing feud. Samay addressed Sunil’s earlier remark in which he had called him the “terrorist of the comedy world” and expressed disappointment over the lack of support during India’s Got Latent controversy. {{/usCountry}}

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The tension between the two dates back to February 2025, when Sunil Pal had sharply criticised Samay’s brand of comedy, calling it offensive and even demanding strict action against such performers. Samay later responded in his stand-up special, I Am Still Alive, where he suggested that critics like Sunil Pal, Mukesh Khanna and B Praak were seeking attention during his difficult phase. His mother, too, had taken a dig at Sunil in a separate video.

The episode featuring Samay, Ranveer and Sunil Pal is currently streaming on Netflix, and continues to spark conversation online for its mix of humour, tension and viral moments.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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