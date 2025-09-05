Sanjay Dutt bows to fan who brings both wife and girlfriend to Kapil Sharma's show; asks for tips. Watch

Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt are all set to grace the couch of Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show. A new promo from the show captures Sanjay having a hilarious exchange with a fan, and viewers can’t seem to get enough of it. Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt shocked to see a fan bringing both his wife and girlfriend to Kapil Sharma's show.

Sanjay Dutt at The Great Indian Kapil Show

The video shows a fan saying, “Aaj main aapni girlfriend aur wife dono ke saath aaya hun (Today I have come to the show with both my wife and girlfriend).” This left Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty stunned. While Suniel and Sanjay were initially seen clapping, Sanjay later walked closer to the spot where the fan was sitting and asked, “Yeh aapne kaise kiya? hume bhi sikha dijiye (How did you do this? Please teach us too).” The actor’s remark left Kapil and the audience in splits.

Fans quickly reacted to the video. One comment read, “Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Shetty shocked 🤯🤯, but bro rocked.” Another added, “This will be TRP shattering episode.” A third wrote, “This is called work-life balance,” while one joked, “When developer meets hacker.” Another user quipped, “When Sanjay Dutt himself asks you for this.”

Sanjay Dutt’s personal life

Sanjay’s love life has always made headlines, with gossip magazines in his early years linking him to Tina Munim and Madhuri Dixit. His first marriage was to actor Richa Sharma in 1987, and the couple had a daughter, Trishala, who now lives in the United States.

The marriage ended tragically when Richa passed away from a brain tumour in 1996. In 1998, he married model Rhea Pillai, but the relationship ended in divorce in 2008. Finally, in 2008, Sanjay tied the knot with Manyataa Dutt. The couple welcomed twins, Shahraan and Iqra, in 2010.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The comedy show, hosted by Kapil Sharma, also stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Sunil Grover, with Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu as permanent guests. The third premiered on Netflix on 21 June. Since then, stars including Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, Ajay Devgn, and cricketers like Gautam Gambhir and Rishabh Pant have graced the couch.

Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty’s upcoming work

Sanjay was most recently seen in Baaghi 4, which was released in cinemas today. The film, co-starring Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu, has opened to mixed reviews from critics. Meanwhile, Sanjay and Suniel will be reuniting on screen for Welcome To The Jungle. The ensemble cast also includes Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, and others. The film is expected to be released later this year.

While Sunil also has Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline, Sanjay also has Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar lined for release. The film which also stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal, is set to release in theatres on December 5.