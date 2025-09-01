Sanjay Dutt almost campaigned against his own father? Suniel Shetty shares a hilarious anecdote. Watch

Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty share a long-standing friendship that goes beyond the screen. The duo, who have earlier collaborated in films such as Dus, Kaante, Rudraksh and LOC: Kargil, are now set to bring their camaraderie to television. A leaked promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show gives a glimpse of the actors exchanging secrets and playfully pulling each other’s leg, promising an episode full of laughter. Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt's The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt at The Great Indian Kapil Show

The promo shows Suniel sharing his experience of working with Sanjay Dutt and saying, “Inke saath shooting karna yaani 8–8:30 baje main bhag jaata hun. Hyderabad main darwaza tod diya tha Taj ka (Shooting with him means I run away by 8–8:30. In Hyderabad, I even broke down the door of the Taj).”

Sanjay replies, “Toh so kyun rahe hain 8 baje (then why were you sleeping at 8)?” Suniel also revealed how Sanjay is still full of childishness and that something or the other always goes wrong when he is around.

Suniel Shetty recalls how Sanjay Dutt agreed to campaign for a friend in the opposition party

Suniel then went on to share another fun anecdote, recalling when Sanjay forgot that his father and actor Sunil Dutt was in Congress and agreed to campaign for a member of the opposition party. He said, “Dutt sahab the Congress main, Sanjay ko ek dost ka phone aagya jo opposition main to campaign for him, and he said yes (Dutt sahab was in Congress. Sanjay got a call from a friend in the opposition).”

Sanjay quipped, “Main bhool gaya tha (I forgot).” Suniel revealed that later, he went to campaign instead of Sanjay and added, “Dutt sahab called me home and said beta mere baarien main bhi sochna, toh maine dil main kaha aapke bete ne nahi socha main kya sochun! (Dutt sahab called me home and said, ‘Son, think about me too.’ So, I thought to myself, your own son didn’t think about you, what am I supposed to think!).”

Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty’s recent and upcoming work

Suniel was most recently seen in the series Hunter 2, which also featured Jackie Shroff. He will next appear in the film Welcome To The Jungle, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta and others in key roles.

Sanjay, meanwhile, is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Baaghi 4. Directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles and is scheduled to hit cinemas on 5 September.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

Hosted by comedian and actor Kapil Sharma, The Great Indian Kapil Show also stars Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek, along with Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu as permanent guests. The new season has introduced a twist where Kapil calls fans on stage to showcase their talents.