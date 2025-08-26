Suniel Shetty scolds an artist for mimicking him: ‘Itna ghatiya mimicry maine kabhi dekha hi nahi hai’

Actor Suniel Shetty is once again in the spotlight on social media. This time for a clip of him visibly losing his temper on stage. In the video, Suniel can be seen scolding an artist for doing a mimicry of him, leaving many wondering about the reason behind his harsh reaction. Suniel Shetty was most recently seen in the show Hunter Season 2.

Suniel Shetty loses his cool

A video has surfaced on social media which shows Suniel losing his temper on stage at an event, where he scolded an artist for doing a poor mimicry of him. The clip shows Suniel irritated, calling out the artist for the bad impression. The video also surfaced on Reddit. The video reportedly shows an incident from an event in Bhopal, although the exact date of the event remains unclear.

“Tab se yeh bhaisahab alag alag dialogues bol rahe hain jo meri awaaz mein hain hi nahi. Itna ghatiya mimicry maine kabhi dekha hi nahi hai. Jab Suniel Shetty bolta hai toh ek mard ki tarah bolta hai… Yeh bachche ki tarah bol raha tha. Beta jab mimicry karte ho toh achi karni chahiye… Kharab nakal nahi karni chahiye (Now this guy is speaking different dialogues that aren't even in my voice. I've never seen such cheap mimicry. When Suniel Shetty speaks, he speaks like a man. This guy was speaking like a child. Son, when you do mimicry, do it well, don't do bad impressions)," Suniel is heard saying in the video.

After Suniel expressed his displeasure, the mimicry artist is heard apologising to Suniel in the video by saying, “Sorry sir, main bilkul aapki mimicry karne ki koshish nahi kar raha tha (Sorry sir, I was not trying to mimic you at all)."

At that instance, Suniel shared, “Koshish karna bhi mat beta. Abhi bahut time hai Suniel Shetty banne mein. Peeche bal bandha ne kuch nahi hota… Abhi bacha hai, lagta hai Suniel Shetty ki action films dekhi nahi hai isne (Don't even try, kid. You've got a long way to go before you become Suniel Shetty. Tying your hair back doesn't make you one... Looks like you haven’t watched Suniel Shetty's action films."

Suniel then turned his attention to the people gathered at the event, and thanked them for coming.

Social media users were shocked to see Suniel’s reaction and took to the comment section to express their views. “That was so rude,” one wrote, with another sharing, “It takes years to get a good reputation but only few seconds for it to go away. Damn Suniel I thought you were humble but b***h sit down.”

“Why this dude always in this behaviour like ik every video he show such sh** attitude,” read one comment. Another comment stated, “He gets really pissed when someone mimics him, sad to see him and Govinda like this.”

“This shows how insecure Sunil Shetty is. He should be embarrassed,” one wrote.

Suniel Shetty’s upcoming movie

Suniel was most recently seen in the show Hunter Season 2, which featured a face-off between him and Jackie Shroff. He will next be seen in the comedy-drama Welcome To The Jungle. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon and others in key roles. It is scheduled to be released later this year. He will also reunite with Akshay on the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3, which is being helmed by Priyadarshan.