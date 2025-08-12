Suniel Shetty flaunts ‘most precious gift’ from granddaughter Evaraah, Athiya Shetty calls him ‘best Ajja’

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty turned 64 on August 11, and the industry poured in wishes for the Hera Pheri actor. Friends, colleagues and fans showered him with love, but it was one tiny gesture from his granddaughter Evaraah that truly stole the spotlight. The actor couldn’t stop gushing about it. Suniel Shetty gets the most precious gift from granddaughter Evaraah.

Suniel Shetty gets a birthday gift from granddaughter Evaraah

On Monday, Suniel took to Instagram and shared a picture of a customised cake featuring animals, with “Happy Birthday Ajja” (grandfather) written on it. Sharing the picture, Suniel wrote, “My most precious, from my most precious!!” — hinting that the cake was a gift from his granddaughter Evaraah.

Athiya Shetty also took to Instagram and shared an unseen photo of Suniel spending time with Evaraah in the garden. She penned a sweet note to wish her father, which read: “Happy birthday to the best father and now the best Ajja. We love you sooo much! Thank you for all that you are @suniel.shetty.” Suniel’s son-in-law, KL Rahul, went on to share: “Happy happy birthday Ajja @suniel.shetty — keep inspiring us with everything you do. And please rest more.”

Athiya Shetty shares unseen picture of Suniel Shetty with Evaraah.

Ahan Shetty also penned a note which read, “Happy birthday, Papa. Thank you for your constant and steady support, your quiet wisdom, and the way you’ve always been there without needing to be asked. I love you @suniel.shetty.”

Athiya and KL Rahul welcomed their daughter, Evaraah, on March 24 this year. Earlier, in a LinkedIn post, Suniel talked about becoming a grandfather and said, “Becoming a grandfather recently is a feeling I can’t even describe. It’s a happiness that’s pure and untouched by anything the world can give or take away. I’ve spent decades building and running businesses, making films, and trying to create something meaningful. And I’m proud of that.”

He added, “But when I hold my granddaughter, none of that matters. The race to have more kind of fades when you come to that point in life where you realise what truly matters. And seeing my Amma hold her great-granddaughter in her arms is the kind of moment that is now a core memory. I’ll never get over the beauty of such moments.”

Suniel Shetty’s upcoming movie

Suniel was most recently seen in the show Hunter Season 2, which featured a face-off between him and Jackie Shroff. He will next be seen in the comedy-drama Welcome To The Jungle. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon and others in key roles. It is scheduled to release later this year.