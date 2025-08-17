Duets, comedy, and Kapil Sharma: Inside special screening of The Great Indian Kapil Show for visually challenged fans

Entertainment has always been an audiovisual experience ever since the first motion pictures began well over a century ago. Over the years, as formats kept changing from film to TV and eventually OTT, the audiovisual aspect of the medium has only become more important. Only with the advent of modern technology has this entertainment become more exclusive now. Kapil Sharma sings a duet with a visually challenged fan as Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, and Kiku Sharda look on.

Special screening of The Great Indian Kapil Show

We have all seen the option of 'audio description' in our Netflix shows and movies, but not many know of its purpose. The tool was in use as Netflix India recently organised a special screening of The Great Indian Kapil Show for some visually challenged fans in Mumbai. The screening, done at Netflix's Mumbai office in association with the National Association for the Blind (NAB), saw the visually challenged fans experience the latest Independence Day special episode of Kapil's show with audio descriptions.

The tool narrates the action taking place on the screen, giving context to the visual aspect of the show, while also filling in the gaps of who is talking at what time. Talking about the experience, Jeetu Rai, a visually challenged YouTuber, told us, “The description allows us to imagine the scene, paint a mental picture. That makes the experience better. Otherwise, we miss out on what is happening on the screen apart from the dialogue.”

Kapil Sharma and his castmates laugh during the screening.

Visually challenged fans react

Many fans who attended the screening said they became aware of such tools for them very recently. 22-year-old Nishi Jariwala, a national-level skater, said, "I accidentally opened the audio description of a Netflix show recently, which was how I learnt that such a tool exists for us."

Tukaram Mundhe, Secretary, Persons with Disabilities Welfare Department, Government of Maharashtra, who was present at the screening, said, “Technology like audio descriptions ensures that our visually impaired brothers and sisters can experience cinema fully. Netflix and the National Association for the Blind have shown what compassion and innovation can achieve together, and I thank them for this initiative. Together, we can build a truly inclusive society.”

Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, and Archana Puran Singh pose with the fans after the screening.

A jamming session with Kapil Sharma & Co

But the screening was not the only highlight for the fans present. It was followed by a surprise interaction with the cast of the show, including Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh. The visually challenged fans performed for the stars, sang with them, and even regaled them with their jokes.

The evening then turned into an impromptu mehfil as Kapil himself took the stage and sang duets with the fans, and clicked selfies with them. Kapil shared that they had arrived at the event after a long shoot. "All the tiredness of the day, and then the commute, went away after meeting you guys. Your energy is so inspirational," the popular comedian said.