Sanjay Dutt reveals why he doesn't want Ranveer Singh in Khal Nayak remake: 'Woh kapde nahi pehnta hai'

Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the new accused on the comedy courtroom show, Case Toh Banta Hai. He will be seen taking help from his imaginary friend (Bapu from Lage Raho Munna Bhai) in defending himself as 'janta ka lawyer' Riteish Deshmukh would present funny accusations against him. The highlights suggest the actor took a dig at Ranveer Singh's nude photo shoot while answering a question. Also read: Sanjay Dutt says he is going to work more in south Indian films

Varun Sharma asked Sanjay Dutt about which actor should not play Sanjay's role in the remake of his 1993 film Khal Nayak. The actor was to chose from among three options: Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Sanjay answered, “Ranveer Singh, woh aaj kal kapde nahi pehnta hai (he doesn't wear clothes these days).”

Ranveer had made headlines when he posed naked for Paper magazine in July. A police complaint was filed against him for the same. Many from the industry had reacted to it on social media. Nakkul Mehta had morphed his face into Ranveer's pictures. Vidya Balan had reacted to Ranveer's photo shoot, saying, “Arre kya problem hai? Pahli baar koi aadmi aisa kar raha hai, hum logo ko bhi aankhein sekhne dijiye na (What's the problem. A man is doing it for the first time, let us also enjoy this)."

In another segment on Case Toh Banta Hai, Sanjay was reminded of Arshad Warsi's circuit as comedian Sugandha Bhosale arrived in a black kurta and sunglasses. Looking at her as Circuit, Sanjay said, “Itna khoobsurat Circuit aaj hi dekha maine (I have seen such a beautiful Circuit for the first time).” Case Toh Banta Hai streams free on Amazon miniTV.

Sanjay will now be seen in a pivotal role in Dhruva Sarja’s Kannada film, KD – The Devil. He was also seen in KGF Chapter 2. In Bollywood, he featured in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera, Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj and Toolsidas Junior.

