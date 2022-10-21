Sanjay Dutt says he is going to work more in south Indian films: ‘I see so much passion, love, energy, heroism’

The title teaser of Dhruva Sarja-starrer KD – The Devil was recently unveiled. The makers and cast of the movie, directed by filmmaker Prem, launched the Hindi title teaser of the film in Bengaluru on Thursday. Sanjay Dutt, who is playing a pivotal role in KD – The Devil, launched the Hindi title teaser, and at the event opened up about wanting to work more in south Indian films. Also read: Anupam Kher shares his take on Bollywood vs South films debate, says 'they're telling stories, we're selling stars'



Sanjay, who was seen as Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2, opened up about the franchise starring actor Yash. Sanjay also spoke about south cinema, and what Bollywood can learn from it. The actor said that ‘Bollywood must not forget its roots’.

“I worked in KGF and now I am working with director Prem in KD – The Devil. I am really looking forward to it and I wish the team all the best. I also feel that I am going to work more in south Indian films,” Sanjay said at the event as per an ETimes report. Sanjay was last seen in Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The period film had failed to perform well at the box office. It also featured Vaani Kapoor.

Further speaking about the KGF franchise, and the ‘passion’ he sees in south Indian films and filmmakers, Sanjay said at the Bengaluru event, “KD has an amazing teaser. I know one thing that I have done KGF and SS Rajamouli sir is a dear friend. I see so much passion, love, energy, and heroism in the films made in the South. I think we need to learn that back in Mumbai. Bollywood must not forget its roots.”

Dhruva Sarja plays the lead role in KD – The Devil. The Prem-directorial is reportedly set in the 1970s and based on real-life incidents. The much-awaited film will see a pan-Indian release in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi languages, sometime next year.

