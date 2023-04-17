Scam 1992 actor swarmed with love after he seeks work on Twitter, assures fans 'not out of work, just reaching out'

Actor Hemant Kher, who was seen in Hansal Mehta web series Scam 1992 took to Twitter recently to reach out to directors and writers for work. Hemant is an alumnus of the National School of Drama and has worked as a writer as well as an acting coach apart from featuring in projects as an actor. Hemant played Harshad Mehta's brother in Scam 1992. Also read: Pratik Gandhi: I can direct soon, if I get a great script Hemant Kher has reached out to writers and directors for work on Twitter.

On Thursday last week, Hemant tweeted, "A humble request to all the writers, directors, casting directors, and creators, kindly consider me to play parts in your stories/movies/series/short films. I am full of zeal and enthusiasm to explore as an actor." However, when a fan replied that the tweet made him cry, Hemant assured him that he is not out of work. The actor wrote, "Arrre.. Thank you dost.. But don’t cry.. I am not out of work.. I am just trying to reach out to more people in the industry!"

When a fan suggested he could try hands in the stock market, Hemant responded with, "Bhai. Acting achhi karta hun vahi karta rahunga toh achha rahega (It will be good if I continue with good acting) .. I think." The original tweet has since been deleted.

Hemant also wrote to another fan, “Please don’t feel sorry. I am not sad or disheartened. I am just appealing for work. That’s it.” In response to another fan, the actor wrote, “Mai niraash nahi hu bus apna kaam badhana chahta hoon (I am not disappointed, just wish to expand my work).”

Hemant later tweeted, "Everything is fine. God is kind. I will be eternally grateful for all the love, support and appreciation I received. Happy and Hopeful."

Hemant made his debut as a writer with the 2006 reality TV show Shabaash India. Later, he worked for many reality shows including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Just Dance, L’il Champs and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Apart from Scam 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story, Hemant has also featured in a few other web series such as Rudra, Unpaused and Aazaad.

