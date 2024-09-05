Sector 36 trailer: Vikrant Massey turns a serial killer for intense cat-and-mouse chase with Deepak Dobriyal

The trailer of actor Vikrant Massey’s next project, Sector 36, is out, and it shows the actor embracing the dark side with the role of a serial killer. The first look into the film promises an intense ride into a thrilling story with stakes and risk running high with a serial killer on loose. Also read: Vikrant Massey was asked how he plans to raise his son 'in the current social climate'; this is what he said Sector 36 is directed by debutant Aditya Nimbalkar.

The trailer of the film was released on Thursday. The film will be released on Netflix on September 13. It is helmed by debutant director Aditya Nimbalkar.

A cat and mouse game

Set against the backdrop of Sector 36, the trailer teases an intense investigation with a police inspector racing against time to save the lives of missing children while trying to arrest a serial killer.

In the film, Vikrant will be seen in the role of a serial killer, who is being chased by Deepak Dobriyal, who plays a determined police inspector.

The trailer opens by introducing the audience to Prem Singh (Vikrant), who is a house help in an affluent residence in Sector 36. It starts with Inspector Ram Charan Pandey (essayed by Deepak) interrogating Prem in a dimly lit room while a video camera records the proceedings.

It then takes one to a scene where Prem is seen enticing a child with a chocolate in the slums of Sector 36, which follows up with a gripping scene of him committing a murder.

The investigation takes one to the bungalow where Prem works. The plot gets complicated when the chase gets personal for the police inspector with multiple children from his slum in Sector 36 going missing.

The trailer reveals that the film is inspired by true “shocking” events. However, it doesn’t give more information about the premise.

Vikrant on the film

Talking about his role in the film, Vikrant said, “Stepping into the character of Prem for this film was unlike anything I’ve done before. To convincingly play a layered and terrifying killer who could pass off as any other person has been difficult. Aditya (Nimbalkar) has done a great job in creating this gritty world meticulously. This is an incredibly important film, and as storytellers, we hope the audience will be able to see the need to tell stories like these.”

To this, Deepak added, “I was captivated by the Sector 36 script from the very beginning. It’s a powerful thriller that brings to light class disparity, and how crime thrives when left unchecked”.

About the film

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film’s synopsis reads, “The film traces the story of a once-complacent police inspector who is on the heels of a devious serial killer when justice becomes personal as several children go missing from a basti (slum) in Sector 36”. It is written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury.