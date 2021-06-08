Seema Khan reveals her cringe moment after watching Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: ‘I was horrified’

Designer Seema Khan, the wife of actor Sohail Khan, made her screen debut with the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She recently revealed what made her cringe the most when she watched the series after filming was completed.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives also explored the banter and bonding between three other ‘Bollywood wives’ -- Bhavana Pandey (wife of actor Chunky Panday), Maheep Kapoor (wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor) and Neelam Kothari (wife of actor Samir Soni).

During a Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives reunion on Clubhouse, moderated by Janice Sequeira, the four women were asked if they had any cringe moments when they looked back. Seema said, “Honestly, I didn’t want to look. To be honest with you, I haven’t really looked at myself on TV because everything was cringe. I was like, ‘Why am I doing this?’” She added that the ‘biggest problem, not cringe’ was when the women wore heels to the pool while on their Doha vacation. “I was like, ‘This is really moronic, guys’, but I guess it works,” she said.

Maheep said, “I agree with Seema. Because you are seeing yourself for the first time on screen, everything was cringe for me. I was like, ‘What? My side profile looks like that? My backside looks like that?’ I was seeing myself from all angles and I was just going crazy. I thought that because we are like this with ourselves - we sit down, we have conversations - I didn’t think that people would find us interesting. So I was thinking, ‘My God! This is falling flat, this is so boring. Who wants to hear this?’ But it worked.”

Seema jumped back in as she remembered her gym look on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. “Another thing I want to add is, please, haan, that is not how I dress to the gym. I was horrified at myself. Horrified! I was like, I can’t even look in that direction. I was really horrified,” she said.

Upon its release on Netflix, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was termed by many as ‘cringe-binge’, but soon became one of the most-watched shows on the streaming platform. It has been commissioned for a second season.