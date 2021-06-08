Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Raj Kundra showered Shilpa Shetty with gifts but she told him 'nothing could happen between' them
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009.
bollywood

When Raj Kundra showered Shilpa Shetty with gifts but she told him 'nothing could happen between' them

  • Shilpa Shetty turns 46 on Tuesday. While she has been happily married to Raj Kundra for nearly 13 years now, she had once told him that 'nothing could happen between' them.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 07:14 AM IST

Actor Shilpa Shetty turns 46 on Tuesday. She has been married to Raj Kundra for 12 years now and they have two children - son Viaan and daughter Samisha. She often shares fun videos with her husband on social media. However, did you know that when Raj was trying to woo her, she had told him clearly that "nothing was going to happen" between them?

Shilpa had told Asian Age in a 2018 interview, "Mr Kundra had a few things of mine, and he flew all the way from London to Mumbai to give them to me. On the first day, he sent me a colourful bag, and the next day, he sent me another bag. I immediately picked up the phone and made it clear to him that nothing could happen between us as I was not interested in shifting base from Mumbai to London."

Sharing details about her first date with Raj, she added, "At that point, I was planning to settle down, and he told me that he was planning to settle down as well. He gave me his Mumbai address and asked me to meet him. That’s how I ended up going on my first date with Mr Kundra."

Raj and Shilpa got married in 2009 and had their first child, son Viaan, in 2012. Last year, they had their daughter Samisha via surrogacy.

Recently, Raj and other family members had tested positive for Covid-19 and Shilpa was the only one to test negative for the virus. She took time off from her TV show and helped them recover. "Love in the time of Corona! Corona pyar hai #Nearlydone ! Thankyou all for your wishes, concern and prayers . #strong #positivevibes #gratitude #love #conquer #corona," she had written, along with a photo that showed them romancing with a glass wall between them.

Also read: Kangana hijacks Yami's wedding posts, responds to Ayushmann's comment

Shilpa will soon be seen in the second instalment of the popular comedy film, Hungama, alongside Paresh Rawal. She also has Sabbir Khan's Nikamma in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shilpa shetty shilpa shetty kundra viaan raj kundra + 1 more

Related Stories

Yami Gautam tied the knot with Aditya Dhar on Friday.
Yami Gautam tied the knot with Aditya Dhar on Friday.
bollywood

Kangana hijacks Yami's wedding posts, responds to Ayushmann's comment

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 01:00 AM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut responded to Ayushmann Khurrana's comment on one of Yami Gautam's wedding posts, and debated the notion of simplicity.
READ FULL STORY
Raghu Ram auditioned for the first season of Indian Idol.
Raghu Ram auditioned for the first season of Indian Idol.
tv

Raghu Ram once auditioned for Indian Idol, called Anu Malik ‘rude’. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 11:45 PM IST
  • Raghu Ram auditioned for the first season of Indian Idol but was rejected by the judges. He took offense to Anu Malik’s tone and called him ‘rude’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.