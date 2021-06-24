Sex Education 3: Netflix unveils season 3 release date with new pics and new school uniforms for the gang

Netflix has unveiled the release date for the third season of their highly anticipated show, Sex Education. The new season will be out on September 13.

Taking to their social media accounts, Netflix also shared four new pictures from the third season. The photos show the entire gang in school uniforms. Until last season, they had all been going to school in casual outfits.





Aimee Lou Wood's Aimee and Emma Mackey's Maeve are seen in plaid skirts and blue shirts. While Aimee is wearing the school blazer, Maeve is seen wearing her usual, grunge, black leather jacket. Asa Butterfield's Otis and Ncuti Gatwa's Eric are also seen at school, sharing a funny moment.

There are also Connor Swindells as a sad Adam in a bus and Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson and Chinenye Ezeudu as Viv. The entire main cast of the show, including Gillian Anderson, will be returning for the new season.

Fans are excited to watch the show's new season. "Wait a minute, why are they wearing an uniform," asked a fan. "im so excited netflix u just made my whole day," wrote another.

Sex Education follows lives of a few English high school kids and their relationship with sex and love. The show was an instant hit with the audiences around the world. Speaking to Hindustan Times about their show, Asa had said, “It was amazing to hear the impact the show had there (in Poland). There isn’t a real sex education system in their schools. It’s not something that’s taught, it’s just something that’s brushed under the carpet, and you learn it when you learn it.”

Ncuti had added, “It’s something that affects all of us, regardless of your attitude. It’s something you can relate to, no matter where you are on the globe.”