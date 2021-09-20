Sex Education's Asa Butterfield furious at fans for taking pictures without consent: 'I’ve had to slap multiple phones'

Asa Butterfield, who can currently be seen on the third season of Sex Education, is upset at a few of his fans. Asa wrote in a tweet about how some people click his pictures without asking for permission.

“I’m so tired of people filming me/taking pics without asking while I’m on a night out. It actually kills my mood and my night, f**k off, leave me be please,” he wrote in a tweet on Sunday. In a follow-up tweet, Asa said, “Tweeting this from a cab home after I’ve had to slap multiple phones out my face tonight.”

Asa's followers were divided on how she should handle fan attention. While some asked him to avoid going out or wear hoodies and masks, others wondered why people could not give celebrities their space. “I can understand dude, but in all honesty it comes with the territory of being a celebrity on Netflix dude. You might want take steps like wearing a mask or covering up.... Just saying dude,” wrote one. Replying to their comment, another person wrote, “Just because he's famous does not mean people are allowed to be assholes to him. Respect strangers' privacy, no matter how many times you've seen them at their job.”

“For the moment it is impossible. Be patient and hang in there a little bit. Everybody is going crazy with season 3. You actually gotta thank them it wasn’t people kissing and smelling you without asking,” read another reply on his tweet.

Asa plays high school student Otis Milburn on Netflix's Sex Education. The first season aired in 2019 and was an instant hit. The series also stars Emma Mackey and Gillian Anderson. The third season arrived last Friday and opened to positive reviews.

The Hindustan Times review called it ‘revolutionary without feeling the need to organise a parade in its own honour' and that it “deftly juggles ‘issues’ as volatile as gender identity, teen sexuality and middle-age crisis.”