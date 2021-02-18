Shahid Kapoor to make digital debut with Raj and DK’s quirky drama thriller series

Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his foray into the OTT space with a quirky drama thriller series directed by Raj and DK, which will have their trademark dark and wry humour. The yet-to-be-titled show, co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal, will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

In a statement, Shahid said that he wanted to work with Raj and DK for quite some time. “My favourite Indian show on Amazon Prime Video is The Family Man. I couldn’t think of anyone better for my digital debut than them,” he said, adding, “I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can’t wait to share this series with the audience.”

Raj and DK said that they are trying to raise the bar with this new show. “For us, the objective is always to challenge ourselves to do better with every film or series we do. This is our favourite script and has truly been a labour of love. We found a perfect match in Shahid! He was always our first choice for this series. We hit it off immediately, and have been on the same page from the first time we spoke. Shahid is an exciting actor to watch and work with! The intensity he brings to his roles is amazing,” they said in a statement.

Shahid will be seen next in Jersey, the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name, as a former cricketer who returns to playing in his mid-30s. Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the Telugu original, is directing the Hindi version as well. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur will also star in the film.

Jersey is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5 (Diwali). The film will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar-starrer Prithviraj.