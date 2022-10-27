Shefali Jariwala reveals why she could ‘bare it all’ in Ratri Ke Yatri

Shefali Jariwala has said that she could easily “bare it all” in her web show Raatri Ke Yatri season 2 because she knew she was in 'safe hands'. She played the role of a sex worker in the show that released on MX Player. (Also read| Shefali Jariwala: This Diwali will bring family, friends together)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shefali returned to fame when she participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13. Earlier, she rose to fame in the early 2000s when she featured in a music video that was a remake of the popular song Kaanta Laga. She played a sex worker in the second season of Ratri Ke Yatri that also featured Shiny Doshi and Barkha Bisht.

Shefali told News18 in an interview, "I knew it was safe for me to bare it all, emotionally. I was in safe hands. He(director Anil V Kumar) really helped me execute something that was so out-of-the-box for me. I would have never imagined myself playing the role of a prostitute. He is sensitive and such a great teacher. He made it very comfortable for me to adapt to the body language that was required to play a prostitute.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added that her character was tough and that was a “unique perk” for her as it offered her an opportunity to step out of her comfort zone. "I knew it will help me become a better actor and stronger performer. And that’s the primary reason why I took up Ratri ke Yatri 2. It helped me grow and it was a big leap for me. I could gather the courage to play this role only because Anil sir was directing it.”

Shefali recently celebrated Diwali with her family, after a long time. She told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Because of COVID during the last two years, my family was stuck in Dubai and that’s why celebrating Diwali by myself was a very lonely feeling. However, finally after all the wait, we are going to be together. The plan is to have a lot of fun family time and enjoy to the fullest.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.