Shehnaaz Gill goofs around, clicks pictures with young fans in behind-the-scenes video from her ramp debut. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill, who recently made her ramp debut, has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the fashion show which showed her goofing around and posing for pictures with fans. In the video, Shehnaaz also revealed her nervousness about walking the ramp, and said that it feels like an exam for her. Also Read| Shehnaaz Gill dances to Sidhu Moose Wala's songs as she makes her ramp debut as a bride in red. Watch

Shehnaaz walked the ramp in a red lehenga for designer Samant Chauhan in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Sunday. She shared the BTS video from the event on her YouTube channel on Wednesday. The video showed her getting her makeup done while she wore polka dot pyjamas. She said in the video, "I feel like it's my exam today. Because this is my first time, I have never experienced walking the ramp before. And I hope that I do well today. Main chahti hu unki (Samant) izzat reh jaaye (I hope I don't embarass him)."

The video showed her rehearsing the walk on the ramp, as well as the short dance performance she gave with Samant at the end of the fashion show. Shehnaaz and Samant were seen laughing as she suggested some dance steps for their performance. After walking the ramp, Shehnaaz clicked pictures with her fans, and signed autographs for them. At the end of the video, she said about Samant, "I felt very good, and I want to thank him for giving me this opportunity." The designer thanked him in return.

In the comments section, fans praised Shehnaaz and her ramp debut. One wrote, "She looked like a princess actually more like a queen...her walk was so confident that it didn't feel like it was her debut walk but still the way she carried her funny, cute side along with her professional side was just amazing and fabulous...loved your dance, Shehnaaz you're just awesome!!" Another commented, "She walked the ramp like thorough professional, backstage with colleagues like old chums and in our hearts rules like Queen."

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen on the screen in Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Honsla Rakh last year. She is reportedly filming for Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali now, though there hasn't been any official confirmation about it.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.