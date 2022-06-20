Shehnaaz Gill dances to Sidhu Moose Wala's songs as she makes her ramp debut as a bride in red. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill has finally made her ramp debut. The actor-singer turned showstopper at a fashion show in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Shehnaaz, who shot to fame with her participation on Bigg Boss 13, walked the ramp as a shy bride, holding her dupatta with one hand. She later broke into an impromptu dance as she finished her walk. Also read: RIP Sidhu Moosewala: Shehnaaz Gill says no bigger pain than a son's death, Vicky Kaushal says he wasn't bad at heart

Shehnaaz looked a stunning bride in a red lehenga, complete with a nose ring and a mangtika. She also posed like a bride by covering her face with her hands and even twirled around on the ramp. When she was eventually joined by the designer, she went on to break into an impromptu dance and had some fun on ramp before turning back.

Sharing a video of her first ramp walk, Shehnaaz wrote on Instagram, “Debut walk done right!” In the video, she danced to Sidhu Moose Wala's song Akhiyan De Samne. She walked the ramp for Samant Chauhan.

Her fans showered her with praises in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Looked fabulous in your debut. A gorgeous bride.” Another wrote, “Wow is an understatement”. One more said, “Most gorgeous punjabi bride.” A fan also called her, “Breathtakingly beautiful”. A fan also pointed out how Shehnaaz walked to a song, sung by late singer Sidhu Moose Wala. “Wah Sidhu ka song or apki walk (Sidhu's song and your walk). MASHA ALLAH,” read a comment. “Look at every one clapping and shouting behind,” read one more comment.

Shehnaaz was among the finalists on Bigg Boss 13, during which she became friends with late actor Sidharth Shukla. The two became a hit pair over their stint in the show and even featured in a few music videos. Shehnaaz was last seen in Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Honsla Rakh last year, which released weeks after the death of Sidharth Shukla. She will reportedly be seen in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON