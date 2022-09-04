She-Hulk's twerking scene with Meghan Thee Stallion draws viewers’ ire: 'No way was this Stan Lee's vision for Marvel'

Marvel’s newest web series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been received well by critics, but has drawn polarising response from fans. While many have praised the show’s lighter tone and focus on a female superhero, others have criticised how it differs from the other MCU titles. One scene from episode 3, in particular, has drawn criticism and even ridicule from many online. Of course, we are talking about the now-viral sequence of rapper Meghan Thee Stallion twerking with the titular character. Also read: She-Hulk will present 'lighter side' of Daredevil in MCU

Meghan Thee Stallion makes a cameo appearance in the third episode of the show, which began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. The rapper, who appears as herself, meets She-Hulk aka Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in her office after the character fights a case about a Meghan impersonator. In the scene, Meghan twerks and gets She-Hulk to twerk as well, teaching her how to do the move.

After the episode dropped, many had mixed reactions about the scene. Some called it refreshing. “This is so funny and different from the dark Marvel we have been served recently,” tweeted one fan. But many others were more critical. Sharing the video of the scene, one viewer posted on Instagram, “No way this was Stan Lee’s vision for Marvel”. Another fan of the comics commented, “Tony Stark did not sacrifice himself for us to be subjected to this.”

Many Marvel fans were critical of the scene.

Some comic fans defended the scene saying that Marvel Comics had included a panel of She-Hulk jumping rope naked, which shows how the character was always fun. But many countered that the criticism of the scene comes from the show positioning itself as feminist. One viewer wrote on Facebook, “This show talks about women dealing with catcalls and sexism and then has the same character twerking in her office room. That’s contradictory.”

She-Hulk stars Tatiana Maslany as lawyer Jennifer Walters, who transforms into She-Hulk after an accident she and her cousin Bruce Banner aka The Hulk get into. The show also stars Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, with guest appearances by Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong, Charlie Cox, and Tim Roth.

