Shivangi Joshi labels Shilpa Shinde a 'difficult person'; Akanksha Chamola says ‘jhagda ho sakta hai’ on Lock Upp 2

Shilpa Shinde has officially entered Lock Upp 2, and it looks like the drama inside the house is only going to get bigger. The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor has joined the Netflix reality show as its first wildcard contestant, and if the latest promo is anything to go by, her arrival has already unsettled the contestants. Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, the show is witnessing rising tensions, with arguments over food, growing frustration among inmates and now, a wildcard entry that is set to shake up existing equations.

Shilpa Shinde's entry creates unrest inside the house

Shilpa Shinde's entry in Lock Upp 2 creates unrest inside the house.

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In the latest promo shared by Netflix on Instagram, the contestants are seen refusing to eat the food provided inside the house. Riteish Deshmukh is visibly upset and is seen scolding Sunita Ahuja for thinking about everyone else instead of herself. Ram Kapoor also appears frustrated and says that he no longer wants to eat and that they can eliminate him since he feels he is not meant for a show like this.

The promo then shifts focus to Shilpa Shinde's entry, which immediately becomes a talking point among the contestants. Reacting to her arrival, Shivangi Joshi says, “She is a difficult person to talk to.” Akanksha Chamola also predicts trouble ahead and says, “Jhagda Shilpa ke saath ho sakta hai (A fight with Shilpa is possible.)”

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{{^usCountry}} Soon after, Shilpa is seen yelling at one of the contestants. Shivangi confronts her, saying it feels like Shilpa is being very dominating through her gestures. The argument escalates when Shilpa responds, “Why are you shouting?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soon after, Shilpa is seen yelling at one of the contestants. Shivangi confronts her, saying it feels like Shilpa is being very dominating through her gestures. The argument escalates when Shilpa responds, “Why are you shouting?" {{/usCountry}}

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Before the promo ends, Shilpa calls out Harshad Chopda, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi and Sufi Motiwala, saying, “If you want to play in herd, go ahead and play.”

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Shilpa promises to change the game

The makers officially announced on July 5 that Shilpa Shinde would enter Lock Upp 2 as the season's first wildcard contestant. In the announcement video, Shilpa confidently declares, “Suna hai sab log andar apni-apni gaddi jamae baithe hain. Lekin unhein keh do jab tak koi bahar ka andar kadam nahi rakhta, tab tak hi unka raaj chalta rahega (I have heard that everyone is sitting inside, established on their respective thrones. But tell them, their rule will only continue until someone from the outside sets foot inside).”

Her recent confession also grabbed headlines

Shilpa recently made headlines after speaking about her controversial exit from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai during an appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast. Looking back at her legal dispute with the show's producers in 2016, Shilpa admitted that the sexual harassment complaint she had filed at the time was not true. Explaining why she took that step, she said, "At that time, I filed the complaint because I felt I had no other option left. All doors were closed on me."

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Shilpa also said she understood the seriousness of making such allegations because of her legal background. The dispute was later settled out of court, after which she received her pending dues. As part of the settlement, neither side was allowed to speak publicly about the matter. Recalling that difficult phase, an emotional Shilpa said, “I am admitting this for the first time. The allegations I made were not true.” She also revealed that despite the bitter fallout, she eventually worked with the same producers again after 11 years and now shares a cordial relationship with them.

About Lock Upp 2

Lock Upp 2 makers have now increased the streaming schedule, with new episodes releasing from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm on Netflix, leaving only Friday without an episode. Announcing the update, Netflix India posted, "WE HEARD YOU, INDIA! Aapki demand par, ab Lock Upp hoga Saturday se Thursday! Watch Lock Upp, Saturday to Thursday, raat 8 baje, only on Netflix."

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The competition has already seen its first elimination, with cricketer Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shresta Iyer, becoming the first contestant to exit the show.