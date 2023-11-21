Sidharth Malhotra opens up about married life with Kiara Advani on Koffee With Karan 8: 'I feel more responsible now'

The next episode of Koffee with Karan 8 will feature Sidharth Malhotra with Varun Dhawan. On the Karan Johar show, Sidharth spoke about actor-wife Kiara Advani. As per a report by ETimes, the actor said 'there is so much love' between him and Kiara that he 'feels more responsible now'. Sidharth also spoke about what he finds 'very refreshing' about Kiara, calling her as 'family-oriented' as him. Also read: Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra's Koffee With Karan promo

Sidharth gushes over Kiara

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their first Diwali after marriage in Delhi.

Sidharth Malhotra said, “I came to Bombay (Mumbai) about 16 years ago, and I lived by myself for the initial years with friends. I shared rooms and apartments, and now I have this one person I have dated, and obviously, there is so much love. I feel more responsible now; I feel like I have another person I have to take care of."

Further speaking about Kiara Advani, Sidharth said, “She motivates me to work harder. What binds both of us together is that both of us are very family-oriented. Both of us have that upbringing. Even though she grew up in Mumbai, she is very disconnected. She is not so skewed by whatever is happening in the industry or behind the camera. I like that. I find that very refreshing; she could be in any profession. She handles her stardom in a way, possibly in a similar way that I like it. Even today, we like spending time together and meeting families. I never had a family in Bombay, but now I do thanks to her.”

Sidharth Malhotra with Kiara Advani at the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15. (AFP)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's relationship

Kiara and Sidharth married on February 7. They tied the knot at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Their wedding was attended by close family and only a few celebs, including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.

Kiara and Sidharth began dating, while working on Shershaah (2021). The couple celebrated its first Diwali together as husband and wife earlier this month. Kiara and Sidharth also watched India's World Cup semi-final together recently.

Earlier in July, Kiara was asked if Sidharth ever asked her to not post their photos on social media. She told Film Companion, “He didn't want us to post some of the wedding stuff that we posted, that (wedding) video. There was a lot of debate about it.” Kiara had added that while she and Sidharth didn't want to post the video initially , it was fashion designer Manish Malhotra who told them ‘You have to post it.’ Manish had designed Kiara and Sidharth's wedding outfits and also attended their wedding functions.

