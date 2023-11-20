Koffee With Karan promo: Varun Dhawan calls host 'Karan Ghar-tode’ after Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh controversy

Koffee With Karan season 8 episode 5 will feature Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra as guests. As expected, host-filmmaker Karan Johar asked them about their personal lives, while also sharing anecdotes from their time as assistant directors on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer My Name is Khan. Also read: Kareena Kapoor owns that she's ‘apni favourite’, but Alia Bhatt shies away on Koffee with Karan season 8 Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan to appear on Koffee With Karan season 8 episode 5.

Watch new Koffee With Karan promo

The Koffee With Karan (KWK) promo opens with Karan Johar introducing Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra as 'nothing but Kens without their Barbies', referring to their wives, fashion designer Natasha Dalal and actor Kiara Advani, respectively. Karan said, “They are ideal husbands to the world, but on my couch tonight, these boys are nothing but Kens without their Barbies.”

Varun was then seen telling Karan, "Just make sure our relationships stay intact." Varun also called the host Karan Ghartode (home wrecker), seemingly hinting at the recent controversial episode with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Karan then recalled how Varun was taking 'pictures with these girls' during the My Name Is Khan (2010) shoot in Los Angeles, US. To which Varun said pointing at Sidharth, "Even he took pictures." Sidharth then said, "He (Varun) was selling Shah Rukh Khan's pictures to the girls."

Karan then said, referring to someone that also worked on the film, "At that point of time, you both very definitely having very steamy affairs with the costume department."

The actors then turned to Karan and said they will now ask him some questions as well. "Three best friends of yours from the industry?" Sidharth asked Karan. The filmmaker was blank and the three broke into a laugh. The trio then discussed Varun's 'smooth as velvet butt'.

Earlier promo revealed more KWK guests

Karan Johar had on Sunday dropped a new promo of Koffee With Karan season 8. After four episodes of the celebrity chat show, the promo hinted at the next set of guests. The clip opened with glimpses of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and Ajay Devgn.

Karan was then heard asking Sidharth Malhotra “One thing Varun [Dhawan] has that you don't?” Sidharth said, “A big a**.” Then Janhvi is heard saying, “Wohi to centre point hai tumhari film ki (That is the centre point of your film).” Varun can be heard saying, “Yeh Dharma ka hero, hai bahut nazuk hai (This is a Dharma hero, he is very fragile).”

Vicky Kaushal and Kajol were also seen on the Koffee couch. As Karan's close friends and colleagues trolled him, the filmmaker was heard screaming, “Just keep quiet I can't bear this.” The video concluded with Kareena Kapoor saying, “Slow clap, Mr Johar."

