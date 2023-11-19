close_game
News / Entertainment / Tv / Koffee with Karan Season 8: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra to grace the couch. Watch new promo

Koffee with Karan Season 8: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra to grace the couch. Watch new promo

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 19, 2023 01:37 PM IST

A new Koffee with Karan Season 8 promo reveals more guests and sets the stage for more unfiltered gossip and Rapid Fire questions.

Ready for the next episodes of Koffee with Karan? Host Karan Johar shared the new promo that features the next set of guests and what's brewing in the mix. From fun rapid fire questions to troll- the teaser promises a whole lot of fun and drama. (Also read: Koffee with Karan season 8: Kareena Kapoor owns that she's ‘apni favourite’, but Alia Bhatt shies away)

Karan Johar shared a new teaser promo of Koffee with Karan.
Karan Johar shared a new teaser promo of Koffee with Karan.

New KWK promo

First, when Karan Johar asks Sidharth Malhotra what is that one thing that Varun Dhawan has that he does not, the actor cheekily responds, "A big ass!" Although Sidharth and Varun are not shown together in the promo, the question asked certainly gives it away that there is going to be a Student of the Year reunion on the couch. Varun also appears briefly in the promo, where he says, "Arre ye Dharma ka hero hain, bahut naazuk hain (He is a Dharma hero, he is very soft)!"

Kajol roasts Karan in a brief second, saying: "I am doing Koffee with Karan, please come on my show!" whereas Rani Mukerji says, "How dare you?" So there's also going to be a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reunion on the Koffee with Karan.

Sharing the promo, Karan wrote in the caption: "There’s a lot more brewing…but are you ready for this ‘koffee’ to be spilled. #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 - new episode every Thursday only on Disney+ Hotstar!"

Alia and Kareena on KWK

The last episode of Koffee with Karan had Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as guests. During the Rapid Fire segment, when Karan asked Kareena if Deepika Padukone is competition to her, she said, “Me? No. I think this is Alia’s question for her Rapid Fire, not for me. Why am I being asked this question?" Karan and Alia giggled away, and the director then asked her the same question. Alia, however, responded, “Please… not at all. Why would she be? She’s (Deepika) my senior. There’s no competition.”

A new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 drops every Thursday midnight on Disney+ Hotstar.

Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
