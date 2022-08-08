Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty fight goons, break glass in BTS video from Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. Watch

Shilpa Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra are busy shooting Rohit Shetty’s debut web series Indian Police Force. A new behind-the-scenes video from the sets shows the actors and director film a gruelling action sequence. Shared by Shilpa, the video also featured actor Nikitin Dheer. Rohit Shetty called it ‘Pure Desi Hindustani Action!’ (Also read: Sidharth Malhotra hurt on Indian Police Force set)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video begins with Sidharth packing punches against baddies and throwing them in a water tanker from the first floor of an isolated building. It is followed by Shilpa Shetty’s entry into the scene. Shattering a glass wall, she fights a bunch of men and what appeared to be a wooden stick. Towards the end, Nikitin tackles more men with bare hands as Rohit Shetty captures the moment in his camera. He handles the camera himself, connected to a harness throughout the shoot.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “Never a dull moment on sets of #indianpoliceforceRaw and real! Don’t miss @itsrohitshetty on the harness.” “The ultimate action director @itsrohitshetty in full form," hailed Sidharth. Reacting to the intense shoot, Shamita Shetty, Sophie Choudry were spotted all excited about the project in the comment section.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fan wrote, “It's amazing this is really really crazy my goodness I mean just wow.” “I guess too much hardwork involved in shooting,” added another fan. Someone else also shared, “I can't wait to see you in Indian Police Force Shilpa, you are gonna be awesome!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian Police Force will release on Prime Video. Earlier, the team wrapped up a schedule in Goa. Talking about the project, Rohit Shetty said in a statement, “Indian Police Force is a very special one for me and I’ve been working on it for years. I’m delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide. I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON