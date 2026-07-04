Sohail Khan promises to show his real self in Alliance, warns contestants: ‘Mere saath ungli karne ki koshish mat karna’

Actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan is ready to show audiences a side of himself they have rarely seen before. Making his reality show debut with Prime Video's Alliance, Sohail reflected on the ups and downs he has experienced in his personal life while making it clear that he does not want to be underestimated. Calling the show an opportunity to present his authentic self, the actor said viewers would finally get to see the "real Sohail Khan", free from any labels or preconceived notions.

Sohail Khan enters Alliance

Sohail Khan finally enters Kunal Kemmu's show, Alliance.

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As Sohail entered Kunal Kemmu's reality show Alliance, he opened up about the challenges he has faced in life and his approach to dealing with them. He said, "Meri zindagi mein bahut kuch hua (a lot has happened in my life) but I don't like to cry over it and just move on."

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{{^usCountry}} He also had a clear message for his fellow contestants. Sohail said, "Logon ko lagta hai main soft hoon, aapne mein rehta hoon. Mere saath ungli karne ki koshish mat karna nahi toh Sohail Khan jaag jaayega (People think I'm soft-spoken and keep to myself. Don't try to provoke me, or you'll see a different side of Sohail Khan). No tags, no baggage. When you watch this show, you'll see the real Sohail Khan." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also had a clear message for his fellow contestants. Sohail said, "Logon ko lagta hai main soft hoon, aapne mein rehta hoon. Mere saath ungli karne ki koshish mat karna nahi toh Sohail Khan jaag jaayega (People think I'm soft-spoken and keep to myself. Don't try to provoke me, or you'll see a different side of Sohail Khan). No tags, no baggage. When you watch this show, you'll see the real Sohail Khan." {{/usCountry}}

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Sohail received a warm welcome from host Kunal Kemmu, who greeted him with a hug as he entered the house. Speaking about his decision to participate, Sohail admitted that this is the first reality show of his career and described it as a significant step outside his comfort zone.

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His arrival surprised the contestants, many of whom appeared excited to have him join the competition. With Sohail entering as a wildcard contestant, the dynamics inside the house are expected to change. Alongside him, influencers Vriddhi Patwa and Agu Stanlet Chiedozie have also joined the show as wildcard entrants, adding fresh competition to the ongoing game.

Before entering the house, Sohail interacted with the paparazzi and requested their support, saying he was nervous yet excited because it was his first time participating in a reality show. Sohail has replaced Vanshaj Singh, who was eliminated in the latest episode. Earlier, actor and politician Ravi Kishan also exited the show voluntarily due to his work commitments as a Member of Parliament and actor.

About Alliance

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Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a strategy-based reality game show featuring 16 contestants who initially entered the competition in pairs. However, the pairs were separated in the very first episode and divided into four different alliances.

Each week, the alliances compete in a series of physical and strategic tasks to secure the top position and avoid elimination. Contestants must rely on teamwork, strategy and trust while navigating shifting alliances and unexpected twists. Every week, two contestants are eliminated, while two new wildcard entrants join the game, ensuring that the competition remains unpredictable. The winner of the show will take home a cash prize of ₹50 lakh.